Vehicle inspections will resume Saturday morning at most stations, RMV says

Applus Technologies, the vendor that supplies inspection systems for Massachusetts and seven other states, experienced a malware attack on March 30, according to the RMV.

Some inspection stations have “more complex technological issues” to resolve, but most will be able to resume inspections at 7 a.m., the Registry of Motor Vehicles said in a statement.

Most Massachusetts vehicle inspection stations will begin issuing stickers again Saturday, more than two weeks after the system went down because of a malware attack, officials said Friday.

The state’s contract with Applus requires the vendor to compensate station owners for each day lost, according to the statement.

“The Commonwealth fully expects Applus to compensate the inspection station owners for the prolonged outages, as well as additional compensations to those stations which are unable to begin conducting inspections on Saturday, April 17,” the RMV said. “Applus assumes full responsibility for restoring systems as rapidly as possible.”

Applus has said it will consider financial compensation to service stations. The company did not immediately respond to an inquiry Friday night, and an information page about the outage on its website had not been updated.

Last week, Applus sent a software fix to service stations that was expected to solve the malware attack but was unsuccessful.

The attack has delayed untold thousands of vehicle inspections, leaving those cars with expired stickers and depriving stations of income.

On Tuesday, the registry announced that the grace period for drivers with inspection stickers that expired last month or that come up for renewal in April will be extended to the end of May.

Newly purchased cars that were registered on or after March 23 will have until April 30 to get an inspection, an extension of the normal seven-day deadline after registration.

Governor Charlie Baker weighed in on the situation Monday, telling reporters during an unrelated COVID-19 briefing that the inspection impasse “needs to be solved.”

“To the best of our knowledge, and we’ve spent a lot of time with the vendor on this, nobody’s information has ended up anywhere in the public domain, and I think that’s really important,” Baker said.

Baker also spoke about the revenue that gas stations and auto body shops have lost.

“We fully expect the vendor to find a way to compensate many of the folks at the dealer and the service station level who have been horribly inconvenienced by this,” Baker said.

