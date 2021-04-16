1,962 confirmed cases, 13 deaths, and 86,934 vaccinations: See today’s new COVID-19 data from Mass.

The new confirmed coronavirus cases brought the total number in the state during the pandemic to 628,512.

With concern growing about the possibility of another surge, the Department of Public Health also reported that the high-stakes campaign to vaccinate people got another 86,934 shots into people’s arms.

Massachusetts reported 1,962 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, while the seven-day average edged down to 1359.1 from 1,653.6 the day before.

The department also reported 13 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,100.

The state remains in a struggle with the coronavirus more than a year after it arrived. Experts say fast-spreading coronavirus variants, pandemic fatigue and spring fever, and loosened restrictions could be behind a recent rise in cases. Officials are urging people to not let their guard down, while they try to vaccinate 4.1 million adults as quickly as possible.

The DPH said 35,100 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 699 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 107,587 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 20.2 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,392 people, bringing that total to 698,079.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 2.28 percent.

The department said the rate would be 3.92 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

The number of new vaccinations brought the total to 4,921,580.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Thursday, when 95,048 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 85.1 percent of the 5,784,700 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 2,963,999 first shots and 1,756,466 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 201,115 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,957,581.





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.