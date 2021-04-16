Jeffree Star hospitalized after Wyoming car crash

A friend, Daniel Lucas, also was in the car. Both were taken to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper with undisclosed injuries.

Star veered off a slushy road in the Casper area Friday morning and overturned his Rolls Royce, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — YouTube personality, businessman and musician Jeffree Star was hospitalized after a car crash in Wyoming.

Star is best known for his cosmetics business. He has been splitting time between California and his small ranch near Casper since December, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Since moving to Wyoming, Star has said he plans to employ locals at a warehouse for his company, Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

He has drawn attention for using racist language and more recently has posed with a Confederate flag and promoted self-harm, prompting him to apologize.