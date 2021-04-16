In the 1950s, a nickel was a child’s ticket to a Boston joyride

Re “Eagerly anticipating a return to ‘the best kids’ ride in town’ ” by Sage Stossel (Ideas, April 11): Joyriding on what was then the Metropolitan Transit Authority was a thrill for kids back when we were less supervised. In the 1950s, my sister and her girlfriend would take me with them. The fare was a nickel for kids 5 to 12, and free for those under 5. I managed to go “free” until I was 6 or so. I would use my nickel to buy a candy bar and split it three ways.
We would enter at Columbia (now JFK/UMass). We’d ride to Broadway, cross over, and ride all the way to Ashmont (lots of vacant lots, a few factory-type buildings). They didn’t make you exit the train. We just stayed on and rode back to Columbia or Broadway, as many times as we liked.
My brother, a bit younger than I, used to go with his friends in the mid- to late ‘50s. There was little air-conditioning back then. They would enter the first car, and the driver would have an open door with a grate to get air flowing. The boys especially loved the stretch from Broadway to South Station when the train could build up some speed. They would hold out their arms for balance and ride the waves of cool subway air.
Kate Flaherty
Dorchester