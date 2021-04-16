In the 1950s, a nickel was a child’s ticket to a Boston joyride

Re “Eagerly anticipating a return to ‘the best kids’ ride in town’ ” by Sage Stossel (Ideas, April 11): Joyriding on what was then the Metropolitan Transit Authority was a thrill for kids back when we were less supervised. In the 1950s, my sister and her girlfriend would take me with them. The fare was a nickel for kids 5 to 12, and free for those under 5. I managed to go “free” until I was 6 or so. I would use my nickel to buy a candy bar and split it three ways.

We would enter at Columbia (now JFK/UMass). We’d ride to Broadway, cross over, and ride all the way to Ashmont (lots of vacant lots, a few factory-type buildings). They didn’t make you exit the train. We just stayed on and rode back to Columbia or Broadway, as many times as we liked.