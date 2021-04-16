Paring the way to perfection

I read with interest David Scharfenberg’s interview with author Leidy Klotz on Bruce Springsteen, Marie Kondo, and “The power of subtraction” (Ideas, April 11). I immediately thought of a favorite quote that applies not only to architecture but also to most other things in life (we use it in software all the time):

“A designer knows he has achieved perfection not when there is nothing left to add, but when there is nothing left to take away.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry