Home of the Week: For $595,000 an East Boston condo with its own patio

Year built 1880/converted 2020

Square feet 1,200

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full

Fee $130 a month

Taxes $6,289 (2021, estimated)

Once known as Noddle’s Island and for building world-famous wooden clipper ships, East Boston’s Eagle Hill has evolved into a heavily residential neighborhood full of properties from the 19th and 20th centuries. This two-bedroom condo is yet another example of how that past is embraced, not erased.

Located across the street from a fire station that itself was converted into residential housing, this unit is in a 140-year-old three-family that underwent an overhaul in 2020. For this condo, it’s a life lived on two levels that starts on the first floor of the building. It’s six steps from the sidewalk to the front entrance and the door to this unit, on the left of the shared hallway.

The door opens into a short foyer that leads to the heart of the unit: an open floor plan encompassing the kitchen and the dining and living areas straight ahead and doorways to a bedroom and a full bath on the left.

The overhaul has created a very breezy space in the kitchen/dining area. The ceiling is not an expanse of plain-vanilla blue board, but visual evidence of the building’s renewal — a wood beam crosses the ceiling, accompanied by silvery ductwork.

The kitchen features an island with white cabinetry, a dark quartz counter, and seating for two. Matching counters, uppers and lowers, line the wall, separated by a brick backsplash. The appliances, which include a gas stove, are stainless steel. A pipe light fixture with Edison bulbs hangs over the island, and recessed LED lighting dots the space.

A door in the kitchen leads to the private porch, where stairs descend to a deeded patio space of roughly 500 square feet.

The remainder of the kitchen space is given over to a living area staged with a loveseat, a coffee table, and a soft armchair. The flooring in the kitchen and living areas is an 8-inch reclaimed “character” oak.

A bedroom and full bath complete this floor. The bedroom has two windows, a double-door closet, and a lighted nook that creates a perfect space for a home office area.

Around the corner is a bath with a shower/tub combination. The shower surround is white subway tile in horizontal offset and herringbone installations. The single vanity is a brown cabinet with a white quartz top.

Back out in the main living areas, a stairwell leads to the lower level, where the flooring is a faux wood grain porcelain tile in a herringbone design. The first stop is an area staged as a family room with exposed beams, ductwork, and a nook that could serve as another home office space.

A hallway lined with two doors leads to the home’s second full bath and bedroom. The bath offers a shower behind frameless glass doors with a subway tile surround in a horizontal offset installation and a diamond-pattern porcelain tile floor. A bright blue vessel sink sits atop a white floating vanity. Across the hall and behind a slotted door is the stacked washer/dryer.

The second bedroom has two aboveground windows and a walk-in closet with built-in shelving.

The central air-conditioning is new. The unit does not have parking.

Jonathan S. Ladas of RE/Max Renaissance in North Reading has the listing.

Take the virtual tour.

See more photos of the property below:

