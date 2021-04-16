All good signs for Bruins rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman

It didn’t take him out of his zone. The rookie anchored the Bruins’ 3-0 win with his first shutout.

During warm-ups, Swayman spotted a couple of fans holding a “Swayman For President 2024” sign against the glass. He stopped for a selfie before skating off.

Most goalies make it a point to block out the world before a start. Back in his college days at Maine, Jeremy Swayman was one of them. But as he continues to impress in his rookie season with the Bruins, Swayman would rather embrace every moment while he can.

“My first day at Maine, I was the goalie who didn’t talk, was super-focused,” he said. “Then as the years went on, I was more progressively getting into the crowd, into the moment, having fun with it. "

Swayman said he put himself in the position of a fan because he still remembers being one.

“That’s just the best I could imagine,” he said. “I know I was a fan once when I was a little kid, and I would be so excited when a player acknowledged me. So I just want to give back and I know how much it means to other kids. That was a pretty cool sign, they put a lot of effort in that, so kudos to them, and that was a pretty cool moment.”

Swayman finished with 25 saves and said he’ll savor the shutout and build on it.

“Shutouts are pretty hard to come by,” he said. “I think it’s a pretty special moment. But I try to just focus on one game at a time. When you do get a shutout, it’s definitely one you can look back on and take a lot of good things from because obviously, you did a lot of good things right. So want to make sure that I play it my best every night, and you know if I can learn from my past games, I will.”

