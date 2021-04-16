Bruins airing on both NESN, NESN Plus on Friday because of Red Sox postponement

With Friday’s Red Sox game against the Chicago White Sox postponed due to the wintry mix peppering the region, the Bruins 7 p.m. game against the New York Islanders will air on both NESN and NESN plus on Friday night. It had been slated to just be on the latter.

The Red Sox are now scheduled to play a doubleheader with Chicago on Sunday, NESN’s coverage of the original third game of the series beginning at 1 p.m. Game 2 is tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m., also on NESN.