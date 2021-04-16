fb-pixel Skip to main content
SPORTS MEDIA

Bruins airing on both NESN, NESN Plus on Friday because of Red Sox postponement

By Jon Couture Globe correspondent,Updated April 16, 2021, 1 hour ago
The Bruins face the New York Islanders at TD Garden for the second straight night on Friday.
The Bruins face the New York Islanders at TD Garden for the second straight night on Friday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

With Friday’s Red Sox game against the Chicago White Sox postponed due to the wintry mix peppering the region, the Bruins 7 p.m. game against the New York Islanders will air on both NESN and NESN plus on Friday night. It had been slated to just be on the latter.

The Red Sox are now scheduled to play a doubleheader with Chicago on Sunday, NESN’s coverage of the original third game of the series beginning at 1 p.m. Game 2 is tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m., also on NESN.

The Bruins also play Sunday, but in a noontime start against Washington airing nationally on NBC.

Advertisement

Boston Globe video