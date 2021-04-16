Jaylen Brown a one-man show as Celtics hold off Lakers, and other observations

And that led coach Brad Stevens to put Boston’s starters back into the game, and Brown ultimately finished off the 121-113 win with a pair of baskets that gave him 40 points on 17-for-20 shooting.

The Celtics led by 27 points with eight minutes left, and Boston’s starters were mostly on the bench reveling in what would become their fifth win in a row. But Los Angeles stormed back against Boston’s backups, improbably pulling within 7 points with two minutes left.

With Jaylen Brown pummeling the Lakers with one shot after another, it looked as if the only thing that could keep him from a 40-point night was the lopsided score that would keep him on the bench for most of the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles pulled within 115-110 on a Ben McLemore dunk with 1:18 left. Then Brown answered with a layup and a floater, and the Lakers got no closer. The Celtics shot 56.5 percent from the field overall.

The Lakers, who played in front of fans for the first time this season, were without injured superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as starting center Andre Drummond.

Two weeks ago the Celtics were stuck in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and fielding questions about whether they could avoid the play-in tournament. But the standings were so jumbled that one mild hot streak would change things suddenly, and now Boston is showing what that looks like.

This was Boston’s seventh win in eight games, and it pushed it into a tie with the Hawks for fourth place in the East with 16 games remaining.

Jaylen Brown shoots against the Lakers in the first half Thursday night. Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Observations from the game:

▪ Robert Williams sat out because of a sore knee so Tristan Thompson reclaimed his starting center spot and had a well-rounded performance, with 14 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in 25 minutes. He has provided a real lift since returning from his absence because of COVID-19, and the Celtics are 5-0 with him back.

▪ Brown started the game with an easy layup and followed it up with a wide-open 3-pointer. It was the perfect confidence-boosting open, and it carried into the rest of the first half. Brown had 21 points on 9-for-10 shooting before the break, with a nice mix of 3-pointers, mid-range floaters and layups. He probably could have done even more damage but his playing time was limited slightly after he picked up a pair of first-quarter fouls. His only blemishes were his four first-half turnovers.

He did not cool off in the second half, either. The Lakers were lingering in the third quarter before Brown scored Boston’s final 6 points to send them to the fourth with a 91-79 lead. Then he started the final period with another 3-pointers and a layup, stretching Boston’s advantage to 96-79.

▪ Brown’s open floaters generally came with lumbering Lakers center Marc Gasol backpedaling in the paint. Boston hunted Gasol on defense throughout the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Raptors last season, and it was not different in this game. He was once an elite defender, but he just cannot move like he once did. He never stood a chance defending pick-and-rolls, and the Celtics knew it. It will be interesting to see how Lakers coach Frank Vogel distributes playing time among Gasol, Drummond and Montrezl Harrell when James and Davis are back.

▪ These opportunities in the paint shifted Boston’s offensive approach a bit in the first half. During this recent hot streak nearly half of the Celtics’ shot attempts have come from beyond the 3-point line. But in the first half Thursday they took 31 2-pointers and 14 3-pointers.

▪ Jayson Tatum’s passing has evolved this season as he has faced more constant traps and double-teams, and he’s averaging a career-high 4.1 assists per game. He had the prettiest dish of the first half when he spun past Kyle Kuzma at the top of the key, drove to the rim and flipped a no-look, behind-the-back pass to Tristan Thompson for a 3-point play.

▪ People often say that when it’s Celtics-Lakers, it doesn’t even matter who is on the court. Well, it sort of matters. With James, Davis, Drummond and Markieff Morris all out, this Los Angeles team did not really stand much of a chance.

Tristan Thompson dunks in the second half of Thursday's win over the Lakers. Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

▪ The Celtics have become accustomed to charging back from large deficits this season. Some surges have ended with wins; others have fallen short. But it might have felt a bit unfamiliar in this game when Boston burst to a 14-point lead. This time, the Celtics were the team that eased up a bit with a comfortable cushion, with the Lakers clawing back within 4 in the second quarter. But the Celtics closed the first half with a strong run that was sparked by precise and constant ball movement. Extra passes left to open looks.

▪ In addition to calling timeouts to stop Celtics runs, the Lakers burned two of them after diving on the floor for loose balls over the first 27 minutes of the game. Those plays aren’t very common in the NBA, where a late timeout can have more value than a random first-half possession, but these plays left them with just two timeouts remaining with nine minutes left in the third quarter. It didn’t end up mattering.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.