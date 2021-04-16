Celtics sign former No. 2 pick Jabari Parker, waive Moe Wagner

The Celtics on Friday signed former No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker. To make room for the veteran forward, the team waived forward Moe Wagner.

Parker, the second pick of the 2014 draft, has averaged 14.8 points over seven seasons. But his career has been hampered by injuries, most notably a pair of ACL tears.

He averaged 2.7 points over three games with the Kings this season before being released last month. Since Parker was waived before April 9, he will be eligible to participate in this season’s playoffs.