Celtics sign former No. 2 pick Jabari Parker, waive Moe Wagner

The Celtics on Friday signed former No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker. To make room for the veteran forward, the team waived forward Moe Wagner.
Parker, the second pick of the 2014 draft, has averaged 14.8 points over seven seasons. But his career has been hampered by injuries, most notably a pair of ACL tears.
He averaged 2.7 points over three games with the Kings this season before being released last month. Since Parker was waived before April 9, he will be eligible to participate in this season’s playoffs.
The Celtics acquired Wagner and center Luke Kornet March 25 as part of the three-team deal that sent center Daniel Theis to the Bulls. Boston quickly started looking for options in the buyout market, and initially intended to waive Kornet if it needed to clear a roster spot.
Advertisement
But Boston’s main buyout target, center Andre Drummond, ultimately agreed to a deal with the Lakers. And Kornet has shown some value recently, including registering seven blocked shots over 33 minutes in his last two games. With Robert Williams set to miss his second consecutive game Saturday because of knee soreness, Kornet provides some more depth at center.
Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.