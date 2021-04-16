Charting the course for Old Rochester’s game on the Vineyard

It’s one thing to have to reschedule a football game in less than a week.
It’s another when the game has to take place on an island.
When Old Rochester Regional learned last weekend that its scheduled Friday night game vs. Case might not happen due to COVID-19 protocols, the Bulldogs started looking for another opponent.
At first, there were just two choices: Durfee and Martha’s Vineyard.
“There was not a whole lot of options,” said ORR athletic director Bill Tilden. “You decide how important it is to play. It is (important).”
The Vineyarders (2-2) were a better match competitively, so when the Case game was officially called off on Monday, the Bulldogs (1-2) agreed to a noontime road game on Saturday.
Forecasts of a mild, overcast weekend worked in Old Rochester’s favor, and Tilden was able to book 51 tickets on the 9 a.m. ferry. Then he lined up a couple of buses and ensured enough coaches and players could make it, as Saturday coincided with the start of a school vacation week.
“It was one of those things we knew we had to operate very quickly,” Tilden said. “I put it on my coaches. I said ‘Bryce (Guilbeault), you can wait or react as quick or slow as you want.’”
It turned out, several other schools ended up with openings and reached out looking for a game, but the Bulldogs stuck with their plan.
“We’re a man of our word,” Tilden said.
MV is coming off a 35-7 win over Monomoy. Old Rochester lost last week to South Coast leader Apponequet, 21-0.