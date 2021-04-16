Cornerback J.C. Jackson signs his tender to remain with Patriots

The Patriots got a boost to their secondary Friday when cornerback J.C. Jackson signed his restricted free agent tender, putting him under contract for 2021.

The Patriots placed a second-round tender on Jackson, which sets his 2021 salary and cap number at $3.384 million. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Jackson had until April 23 to receive offers from other teams, but restricted free agents rarely change cities in today’s NFL. Another team would have had to give up a second-round pick plus a free agent contract to acquire Jackson, and the Patriots would have had the right to match the contract.