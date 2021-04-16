Dwyane Wade joining ownership group of Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell exited during the third quarter of an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers after suffering a lower leg injury. Mitchell was helped off the court with the assistance of teammates with 8:18 left in the third quarter after severely turning his right ankle. The Jazz guard could not put any weight on his right leg ... Portland point guard Damian Lillard did not play against the San Antonio Spurs due to a strained right hamstring. Lillard began experiencing discomfort in his hamstring during practice Thursday and it did not improve.

After a storied career that made him synonymous with the Miami Heat, Dwyane Wade has found a new franchise in retirement. The Utah Jazz announced Friday that Wade will join its ownership group under tech billionaire Ryan Smith , who purchased the franchise last October. In a statement, the charismatic South Beach icon said that his unexpected union with one of the league’s model small-market organizations was a “perfect fit.” Wade’s agreement with the Jazz makes him the latest in a line of NBA players to obtain ownership stakes: Michael Jordan is the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Shaquille O’Neal is a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings and Grant Hill is a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks. LeBron James recently joined Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, and Kevin Durant is a minority owner of the MLS’s Philadelphia Union. Last week, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez confirmed that he was in talks to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves from longtime owner Glen Taylor .

OLYMPICS

World champion sprinter banned for Olympics

Christian Coleman, the reigning world champion in the 100 meters, will miss the Tokyo Olympics this summer after the top judicial body in sport punished him with an 18-month ban from competition for missing three doping tests within a year. The penalty, handed down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, is a major blow for Coleman, 25, a rising star in track and field and the best U.S. hope to win a gold medal in an event that Usain Bolt, who is now retired, dominated for a decade. The start of the ban was backdated to May 14, 2020, which means it will run through mid-November. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles anti-doping discipline for World Athletics, the sport’s governing body, originally suspended Coleman for two years. The panel for the sports court reduced the sentence by six months because it found “the athlete’s degree of negligence to be lower than that established in the Challenged Decision.” Coleman won the gold medal in the 100 meters at the 2019 World Athletics Championships when he ran 9.76.

HOCKEY

Sabres goalie position takes another hit

The Buffalo Sabres will be leaning on their fourth, fifth and even sixth-string goalies for potentially the remainder of the season with Linus Ullmark listed week to week with a lower-body injury. Interim coach Don Granato provided the update on Ullmark , saying the timetable for his return is “touchy” because the Sabres only have three weeks left in their season.

SOCCER

U.S. Open Cup canceled

The U.S. Open Cup will not be held this spring because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a decision that follows the tournament’s cancellation last year. The U.S. Soccer Federation’s Open Cup Committee cited logistical and financial challenges caused by the pandemic and said it will evaluate holding the tournament “in some fashion later in the year.” The committee had announced on Feb. 4 plans for a revised tournament format that cut the field from 101 teams to 24 and reduced the competition from eight rounds to five.

Beckham’s team broke budget rules

David Beckham’s Inter Miami was found by Major League Soccer to have violated league budget rules with its signing of French midfielder Blaise Matuidi, and the team bought out the contract of Argentine midfielder Matias Pellegrini to get back in compliance. MLS said that final results of the investigation, including sanctions, will be announced “in the near future.”





MISCELLANY

Cologne Open nixed due to COVID-19

The Cologne Open and the grass-court tournament in Den Bosch have been canceled as part of WTA calendar changes announced . The German tennis federation said the Cologne event was canceled because of the worsening virus situation. It had been scheduled to start May 15 ... Two elite gymnastics coaches apologized after an independent commission in Belgium concluded that athletes were exposed to abuse within the Flemish federation.



