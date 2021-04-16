Friday’s Red Sox-White Sox game postponed because of inclement weather

The Red Sox postponed Friday’s series opener with the Chicago White Sox as a nor’easter continued to pelt the region.
The Red Sox were set to open their longest homestand of the season, with 10 games in 10 days against the White Sox, the Blue Jays, and the Mariners.
The game will instead be played as part of a split doubleheader on Sunday. First pitch will be at 5:10 p.m., with gates opening at 4:25 p.m. — 45 minutes before first pitch.
Sunday’s previously scheduled game will still begin at 1:10 p.m.
