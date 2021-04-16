How a former Rookie of the Year helped the Red Sox snag revelation Garrett Whitlock

The 24-year-old has been overpowering. In three appearances, Whitlock — an 18th-round pick in 2017 who was pitching in Double A in 2019 before requiring Tommy John surgery late that year — has logged 6⅓ shutout innings, allowing three hits without walking a batter and striking out nine.

Garrett Whitlock is the most surprising player on a highly surprising team, an unheralded find who has been as dominant as nearly any reliever in baseball. That Whitlock is a member of the Red Sox — plucked from the Yankees organization via the Rule 5 draft — offers a reminder of both the potential impact of scouts as well as the tenuousness of their profession.

Whitlock has blown away opposing hitters chiefly on the strength of a 94-96 m.p.h. sinker and a vicious low-80s changeup that darts below bats. His success has come even when attacking — 25 percent of his offerings in the strike zone have resulted in a swing-and-miss, among the highest rates in MLB. That’s an incredibly promising sign for future effectiveness.

That performance speaks to gains Whitlock made through his diligent work while rehabbing in 2020 from Tommy John surgery. While a Yankees minor leaguer, Whitlock was chiefly a groundball pitcher who got a ton of bad contact thanks to his movement and location.

When Whitlock joined them this year, the Red Sox were pleasantly surprised to see the quality of both pitches had improved, his fastball velocity increasing slightly and his changeup gaining significantly greater movement.

“He had good stuff before. He didn’t show up out of nowhere. … [But] the changeup has definitely taken a step forward this year,” said Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush. “The changeup added about three more inches of depth. … Three inches is wider than the bat or the ball. That alone will create more swings and misses.”

With his improving mix, Whitlock is more promising now than he was when he last pitched in the minors in July 2019. The Red Sox look to be beneficiaries thanks in part to a scout’s enthusiastic endorsement of his work in the Yankees system — including just before his injury.

In June 2019, Red Sox pro scout Bob Hamelin, the 1994 A.L. Rookie of the Year with the Royals, saw Whitlock pitch in Double A. Whitlock was steadily outstanding as a starter that month, turning in five straight outings of at least six innings. He struck out 25 strikeouts and walked five over 30 innings.

Bob Hamelin (right, with Nomar Garciaparra) played his final major-league games with Milwaukee in 1998, but tried to continue his career as a non-roster invitee to Red Sox spring training in 1999. He failed to make the team, and received his release. 1999 File/Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Hamelin loved the way Whitlock commanded his sinker in the strike zone and then worked off of it with his changeup, which the scout already graded as a plus offering. He had reservations about Whitlock’s slider — perhaps good enough to be a show-me third pitch — and the lack of fluidity in his delivery. Still, between Whitlock’s feel for his craft, the quality and command of his fastball and slider, the poor swings being taken against the righthander, and his ability to compete well for a second and third time through the opposing lineup, the righthander checked enough boxes to convince Hamelin that he could be a big league starter.

“You watch so many guys and say, ‘He’s a reliever.’ You try to separate them a little bit,” said Hamelin. “[Whitlock’s] changeup really works well in that starter role to keep you in the game, not being a max effort guy. Sometimes fastball/slider guys are all max effort, get to the fifth inning, and have to work around the strike zone. He was a guy who had stuff but could pitch [in the strike zone].”

As Hamelin filed his view that Whitlock could be a big league starter, he checked a box on the report to recommend that the team try to land the righthander if he ever became eligible for the Rule 5 draft. Hamelin’s endorsement immediately led the Red Sox to dig deeper as they prepared for this year’s.

“That obviously catches your attention,” said Red Sox VP of pro scouting Gus Quattlebaum. “Hammer [Hamelin] rang the bell, made him a starter. Whenever you see that — Bob’s got extensive experience on the field and off — it always catches your attention.”

Additional corners of the Red Sox baseball operations department amplified the evaluation. The analytics department suggested that the quality of Whitlock’s pitches — aided by tremendous extension towards the plate, comparable to that of Tyler Glasnow and Aroldis Chapman — would place him among the organization’s best pitching prospects.

Players taken in the Rule 5 have to stay on a big league roster all year or risk being lost. That requirement can serve as a deterrent, but as the Sox entered a year acknowledging uncertainty about the workloads their starters could handle coming off the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, they viewed Whitlock as a pitcher who could develop in the big leagues as a long reliever in 2021 with the potential to be considered as a starter down the road.

The Sox happily jumped at the chance to take him with the fourth pick in December.

Pro scouts typically file hundreds of reports a year on players from other organizations, and there are many instances where none end up being acquired. Mindful of the rarity of seeing a recommendation play a role in an actual transaction, Quattlebaum immediately reached out to Hamelin when the Sox selected Whitlock, 18 months after he’d filed his report.

“The moment we took him, I thanked him,” said Quattlebaum. “All of our guys deserve that.”

Yet while Hamelin was gratified by the news, the excitement was tempered. The cancellation of the minor league seasons led to a drastic reduction of scouting jobs across baseball last year. Last September, the Red Sox informed four members of their pro scouting department that their contracts wouldn’t be renewed for 2021.

Hamelin was one of them.

“It’s a tough time to be a scout right now. It’s a little disappointing. There were so many guys let go, so many guys in scouting who are out of work. It’s a big combination of obviously the pandemic but also the switch to analytics,” said Hamelin, who’d been with the Sox since 2012. “That combination was pretty awful for a lot of scouts this past year, not to mention that we weren’t able to go out there and do any work. It’s been a rough go. Obviously, I want to get back into scouting but we’ve got to let this stuff settle down.”

While he waits for that to happen and hopes to return to a job he loves, from afar, Hamelin continues to get appreciative notes from former Red Sox colleagues every time Whitlock takes the mound.

Already, the Sox have been willing to redefine Whitlock’s role, most recently using him as a late-innings, high-leverage reliever for a single inning on Tuesday. Down the road, they still see a potential starter.

That span of possibilities speaks to the eye-opening beginning for Whitlock in the Red Sox organization. Even though he’s no longer with the Red Sox, there is, for Hamelin, a sense of satisfaction and connection to the pitcher’s success.

“We’re out there to find those guys. That’s what we’re paid to do,” said Hamelin. “It’s nice that sometimes you like a guy and they come out and do well when you get them.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.