O’Bryant football storms past Brighton with a prolific rushing attack

“The weather was horrible and the field was not clean but our kids were motivated and they really wanted to play,” O’Bryant coach Kevin Gadson said.

The Tigers followed the game plan, recovering three fumbles and rushing for four touchdowns, two each from seniors Luke Maffeo and Mohamed Jalloh, in cruising to a 28-6 win at Daly Field on a chilly Friday afternoon.

With wind-driven rain spraying down and a couple inches of slush covering the turf field, the O’Bryant football team prioritized the running game and ball security in Friday’s Boston City League matchup against Brighton.

“We played hard and we didn’t do anything special. We didn’t want to get tricky or fancy. We told our team the team with the least amount of mistakes will have the best chance to win.”

Advertisement

Maffeo said a fast start was crucial in the conditions, and the senior quarterback set the tone with a 25-yard run on the game’s first play. Jalloh capped the opening drive with a 15-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 lead.

After Brighton fumbled deep in Tiger territory two plays into its first drive, Maffeo converted the turnover with a physical 7-yard scoring run up the middle. A 2-point conversation from Jalloh put the visitors up 14-0 in the first quarter.

“When they turned it over it gave us another opportunity to score,” said Maffeo. “It was a momentum changer and we had to take chances on those opportunities. It gave us the fire to keep going.”

Another Brighton fumble in the second quarter set up a 9-yard touchdown run from Maffeo, who planted in the slushy turf and turned the left corner before bulldozing a defender at the pylon for a 22-0 lead. Jalloh scored his second touchdown on the final play of the game, plunging in from 1-yard out.

Advertisement

Both players credited their offensive line for opening up holes after a successful week of practice.

“The line did an amazing job and we worked in practice all week to not dance and hit the holes,” said Jalloh. “We’ve been building chemistry with the line so it’s really good to work with them every day in practice and then get the win with them on Friday.”

Junior Lathan Greene scored the lone touchdown for the Bengals, scampering in from 5-yards out late in the second quarter.

Brighton (1-4) had a chance to climb back in the third quarter, but the third fumble of the game halted the scoring chance.

O’Bryant (4-1) will play Latin Academy Friday afternoon (White Stadium, 1 p.m.) with a chance to capture the Boston City League North Division title if the Dragons beat East Boston on Monday.

“I’m extremely grateful to be able to play this season,” said Maffeo, also a standout hockey player for O’Bryant. “It’s our last year so we wanted to make it count, go out there and try our best. It’s the end of high school after this so we want to go out with a bang.” And Maffeo, it will mean one final matchup with his twin brother, Zach, the starting quarterback at Latin Academy.

Added Jalloh, “The jobs not done yet, we got one more game. If we’re going 100 percent I don’t think anyone in the city can stop us.”