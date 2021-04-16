Perfect in the Patriot League: Marshfield picks it back up, dominates Hingham

Led by a backup quarterback on a wet and windy Friday night, Marshfield finished its first season in the Patriot League with a perfect record by dominating both sides of the ball in a 36-6 victory over Hingham.

MARSHFIELD — No matter how many hurdles COVID-19 threw at the Marshfield football team this season, the Rams cleared them.

“This team is so together. That’s the best way I can describe it,” said senior running back Preston van Flee, who ran for a game-high 149 yards and a score on 19 carries. “We’ve been working so hard as a team to stay together. It’s been tough for us, obviously. But this is, honestly, the best group of guys I’ve played any sport with. I love all these guys.”

Pandemic protocols have hit Marshfield (4-0) multiple times this season. Friday’s game was rescheduled from March 12 because of COVID, and last week’s game against Duxbury was canceled because of a large contingent of Rams players entering quarantine. Those players returned to practice Wednesday, just two days before facing Hingham.

“I was really nervous about tonight based on what we had just gone through, but their mental toughness is pretty high,” Marshfield coach Chris Arouca said. “Really, that’s just a testament to the kids and how hard they work and how they’re willing to grind it out.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Rams’ starting quarterback, Owen Masterson, had to quarantine starting Thursday, moving junior Ean Scholz to the top of the depth chart at the last minute.

“We knew Ean was a great player and a great leader and he showed it tonight,” Arouca said. “He stepped right in and played great.”

Added van Flee: “I’m so proud of that kid. He works his butt off every week. Owen is a great quarterback but Ean is also a great quarterback. Ean got his shot this week and couldn’t have done any better. He balled out.”

Scholz, who got some varsity reps as a sophomore but hadn’t made a start yet this year, finished with 117 passing yards and touchdown passes to seniors Vinnie Skulsky (39 yards) and Shane Molander (30 yards).

“[My mind-set] was the same as any other game, I’m always prepared to get in the game,” Scholz said. “Coach Arouca has us prepared well before every game. I was ready and the guys helped me settle in.”

After a first quarter played almost entirely between the 30s, Scholz found Skulsky with 8:41 left in the second quarter, sparking a six-minute stretch in which the Rams put 23 points on the scoreboard. Four minutes later, van Flee broke a 21-yard touchdown run, and two minutes after that junior Sam Sullivan found a seam and returned a punt 46 yards to paydirt. The Rams outgained the Harbormen 281-74 in the first half, in large part because of Marshfield’s dominant run defense. Hingham finished the first half with just seven rushing yards.

“Those defensive linemen, particularly James Griffiths and Sean McCarthy, are just awesome,” Arouca said. “Those guys up front were making it really hard for them to get the run game going.”

Over its last eight quarters, coordinator Reggie Newcomb’s defense has allowed just one touchdown. Through four games, the Rams have allowed a mere 31 points.

“Our defense is outstanding,” Scholz said. “They’re the heart and soul of our team. They barely let up any points. It’s great when you go off the field you know that great defensive unit is coming on.”

Marshfield is looking to add another game next week, while Hingham (2-3) currently has no more games on its schedule.