Surging starters will still need to tighten up if Red Sox want to stay hot

“The biggest surprises may be kind of how we came out of the chute in the first three games,” hitting coach Tim Hyers said. “Nothing went well for us. And then the complete turnaround. It’s kind of the tale of two different teams.”

Yet the offense finally came around when the Sox rattled off their next nine in a row. They hit a whopping .319 in that span, with 15 homers, a .543 slugging percentage, and a .922 OPS. But that shouldn’t be a surprise, necessarily.

Panic broke out across New England when the Red Sox dropped the first three games of the 2021 season to the Baltimore Orioles. The Sox’ bats hit a frigid .160 in that series, slugging .234.

If there’s any doubt about this Red Sox team, it’s not because of a lack of offense. Even in 2020, they ranked third in the majors in batting average (.265), eighth in slugging (.445), and ninth in OPS (.775). That was without the usual presence of J.D. Martinez, who hit just .213.

Yet with Martinez back on track this year and a lineup clicking on all cylinders, even after Thursday’s 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins snapped the winning streak, the Sox enter their four-game series against the Chicago White Sox 9-4 and comfortably at the top of the American League East.

Before Friday’s play, Boston had the fourth-best slugging percentage (.456), second-best batting average (.273), and the fourth-best OPS (.792) in the majors. The Sox are also striking out just 22.2 percent of the time, sixth in baseball.

“We’ve got to stay in tune with putting the ball in play and putting pressure on the defense and pitchers, and not sacrificing everything for the power, and that’s something we try to preach,” Hyers said. “It’s difficult for the hitting coach and even for hitters to balance the two because, you know, you have to slug the baseball and you have to get on base to score runs.”

If there is a surprise, it should be the rotation. Red Sox starters have thrown at least five innings in all but one start, including each of the last 10 games. In those 10 contests, Sox starters are 6-0 with a 3.06 ERA (18 ER/53.0 IP). The 26.1-percent hard hit rate against them was the third lowest in baseball prior to Friday.

Still, Sox fans should proceed with caution. While the end results for the rotation are promising, it doesn’t tell the full story.

In a number of the games, Sox starters have labored at certain points, but wiggled out of it. On Thursday, Garrett Richards had a 37-pitch second inning. In Martín Pérez’s Tuesday start against the Twins, he had a 26-pitch first, but settled in and gave the Sox five quality innings allowing just two runs. But like Richards, to get through those five innings it took close to 90 pitches.

That could be a recipe for disaster, especially as hitters — who take a bit longer time to get their feet under them — begin to get their rhythm at the dish.

Weekend opener

The Red Sox will send out for Saturday’s start Nick Pivetta, who has yet to lose a game in his four starts with the Sox dating back to last year. He has a 2-0 record this season, but also has oftentimes escaped innings by the skin of his teeth. His 5.73 walks per nine innings is an indication of that.

Meanwhile, in the bullpen, the Red Sox are going to have to figure out a way to get Adam Ottavino going. He has put 11 runners on in 3⅔ innings of work. Four have come around to score.

Boston will face Dylan Cease, who has a 3.86 ERA with nine strikeouts in 9⅓ innings. Chicago (6-7) comes into Boston not having quite hit their stride under Hall of Famer Tony La Russa, back in the majors 10 years after his retirement and 35 after the end of his first White Sox managerial tenure.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, are in the middle of their stride. And while it’s too early to tell what this team will look like down the road, they have proven early on that they can compete.

“It’s good to have a team that made it to the playoffs last year,” Cora said of the White Sox. “We already played two of them: The Tampa Bay Rays and Twins. We are ready for it.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.