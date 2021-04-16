Which Super Bowl catch was better: Julian Edelman’s or David Tyree’s?

Those of us in attendance never thought we’d see anything like it.

From the physical logistics of making the midair, contortionist catch to the pressurized circumstances that enveloped it, Tyree’s helmet-sticking grab on Feb. 3, 2008, the one that would propel the Giants to victory and spoil a perfect Patriots season, was immediately hailed as historic.

When David Tyree hit the Arizona turf with the football still in his possession, the reaction was almost universal — he’d just made the greatest catch in Super Bowl history.

David Tyree's reception against the Patriots in 2008 might be the greatest catch in a Super Bowl ... until you consider Julian Edelman's in 2017. Barry Chin/Globe Staff file

Until nine years later, and a man named Julian Edelman came along, throwing his own amazing Super Bowl catch into the conversation.

Edelman’s miraculous hovercraft-style, similarly contortionist grab completed with no more than the width of a blade of grass between him and the Houston turf propelled the Patriots past the Falcons on Feb. 5, 2017. Without it, the Patriots don’t pull off the most memorable comeback in Super Bowl lore, and don’t cement New England’s historic fifth, and penultimate, championship of the Tom Brady era.

When Edelman announced his retirement this past week, he spoke to the physical price he had paid over the years, the toll of all that no-holding-back approach to the game finally, as he so eloquently put it, causing the wheels to fall off. But as much as the immediate debate turned to Edelman’s Hall of Fame credentials, I just kept thinking about that catch, and about the one that came before it.

Which one was better?

The beauty of sports has always been rooted in it being the best reality show of them all, with ultimate unpredictability and utter devotion to the unexpected being the underlying forces driving the story. Within that context, there’s no doubt an entire episode of “why we love sports” would be dedicated to debate. All-time lists and best-to-worst rankings are almost as much fun as the games themselves, fueled in equal parts by the memory of thrilling victories or agonizing defeats.

For Patriot Nation, the agony of defeat to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII versus the thrill of victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI makes Edelman’s catch unequivocally better. And that’s how it should be — hometown teams are always going to get the benefit of every doubt. Edelman has a rightful argument regardless of where the question originates.

Without that catch, the Patriots don’t force overtime, and don’t ever get the chance to finish off that amazing comeback from 28-3. Completed with a little more thantwo minutes left in the fourth quarter, Edelman somehow managed to keep track of a tipped ball and snare it just as it was about to hit the ground, ignoring the three Falcons who converged upon him and cradling it with the delicacy of a newborn child. If the pre-replay reaction was, “Was it a catch?” the post-replay reaction was, “Oh my, what a catch.”

The Falcons, who were relative newcomers to the national stage, couldn’t handle the adversity and folded down the stretch. That is one of the reasons many arguments tilt in Tyree’s favor. To have completed his crucial catch against the NFL’s reigning dynasty and a roster bidding to be the greatest single-season team of all time only makes his achievement harder.

And the entirety of the play, which began with the relatively immobile Eli Manning evading a sack multiple times, is also iconic. Manning’s desperation heave into triple coverage (including 2021 Hall of Fame finalist Rodney Harrison) had no business being caught, especially not as Harrison nearly broke Tyree in half in midair, not as the Patriots clung to their 14-10 lead with 1:10 left in the game and the Giants backed into a desperate third-and-5 hole.

And especially not by a career special teamer who was a wide receiver in name only, a man who had made a mere seven catches in the team’s previous 19 games. Tyree was a sixth-round pick out of Syracuse, the 211th pick of the 2003 NFL Draft, selected precisely for what he could bring to special teams. It’s easily forgotten that he was waived by the Giants the season after the Super Bowl, and never made another NFL catch. The helmet, the ball or even the gloves from the catch might belong in the Hall of Fame, but Tyree’s career most certainly does not.

That’s where Edelman is different. Though the plays stand deservedly side by side and the players’ draft history is also similar (Edelman was a seventh-round pick out of Kent State, the 232nd pick of the 2009 draft), what the former college quarterback accomplished in the NFL puts him in a well-earned conversation for enshrinement in Canton. Never mind the lack of Pro Bowls or awards, what Edelman did when it mattered most is what sets him apart from his peers, an ability to rise to match the highest stakes, finishing his career second in NFL history in postseason receiving yards and receptions.

The only non-draft-related question in Bill Belichick’s Thursday pre-draft conference call with reporters was about Edelman.

“Julian’s been one of the players that’s probably come further than most every other player I’ve coached,” Belichick said. “His toughness, competitiveness, playmaking ability, he was certainly a big part of the backbone of our team. I have a ton of respect for Julian, what he accomplished in his career and how hard he worked to accomplish it.”

So, which catch was better? No final verdict here, just an enduring appreciation for being witness to both catches in person, to hearing those audible gasps and expressions of awe when each catch was made.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.