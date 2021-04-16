Biden administration allocates $1.7b to track variants

The funding will be distributed to states in two batches, the first to be sent in early May. The second round of funding will be invested over the next several years.

Biden will direct $1 billion to genomic sequencing, which helps federal agencies and states track which version of the virus is spreading. They also announced $400 million for epidemiological research and $300 million for health data and training.

The Biden administration is allocating $1.7 billion in funding to track the spread of COVID-19 variants, which are proving dangerous as they spread quickly and risk dragging out the pandemic.

The announcement, with funding from the aid package Biden signed a month ago, comes as mutations of the virus fuel new outbreaks across the United States — especially in the upper Midwest.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the B.1.1.7 variant, first found in the United Kingdom, is now the most common version of the virus in the United States and health officials say it’s more easily transmitted and likely more dangerous for those who are infected with it. Other variants are also spreading, some of which dampen the efficacy of COVID vaccines.

The spread of variants has fueled cases, which were declining from January highs until March. Since then, cases have begun to rise again, even as vaccinations soar. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has warned that hospitalizations also are rising.

BLOOMBERG and WASHINGTON POST

EU shifts away from using two vaccines

The European Union is unlikely to buy new doses of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, a French minister said on Friday, the first public comment from a government official indicating that the bloc will do without two vaccines it long counted on to move out of the pandemic.

France’s industry minister, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, told RMC radio that although no final decision had been made, “it is highly probable” that no further doses of the vaccines would be ordered.

Several European countries briefly suspended the administration of AstraZeneca vaccine last month before resuming it, recommending use in older age groups only.

“We have not started talks with Johnson & Johnson or with AstraZeneca for a new contract, but we have started talks with Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna,” Ms. Pannier-Runacher said.

The comment came days after the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, said that it was negotiating a contract extension with Pfizer/BioNTech, pivoting away form AstraZeneca’s vaccine on which it had initially bet big.

“We need to focus on technologies that have proven their worth,” Ursula von der Leyen, the Commission’s president, said of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

On Wednesday, Denmark became the first country to permanently stop the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

NEW YORK TIMES

Moderna to deliver less vaccine to UK, Canada

Moderna said it will deliver less COVID-19 vaccine than planned to the United Kingdom, Canada, and other countries this quarter because of a shortfall in doses in its European supply chain.

Deliveries to the United Kingdom will be reduced beginning this month, just days after the vaccine was rolled out in Britain, which will affect the overall number of doses previously expected to be supplied by the end of June. Moderna is working with Lonza Group to make the shots in Europe.

“The trajectory of vaccine manufacturing ramp-up is not linear, and despite best efforts, there is a shortfall in previously estimated doses,” Moderna said in a statement Friday. “Vaccine manufacturing is a highly complex process and a number of elements, including human and material resources, have factored into this volatility.”

The company has also told the Canadian government it will nearly halve its expected deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines this month, according to Procurement Minister Anita Anand.

BLOOMBERG

Experts advise against eating and drinking on planes

With America’s vaccine rollout progressing at breakneck speeds, we have watched the number of travelers rise rapidly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people may travel safely, and many health experts say they feel safe traveling again. But although airlines are bringing back food and drink services, experts still warn against eating and drinking on planes.

Robert Wachter, chair of the department of medicine at the University of California at San Francisco and guest host of the podcast “In the Bubble,” says when passengers are allowed to take their masks off for meal services, his comfort with air travel goes away.

“When [planes] turn into a flying restaurant, the dynamics of spread become very different,” Wachter says. “I would not eat at an indoor restaurant at this point, even being fully vaccinated, and so the time during which the plane is, in fact, an indoor restaurant is a time when it is somewhat less safe.”

A recent study released by the CDC supports Wachter’s concerns. Being on packed planes with maskless passengers does increase your risk of coronavirus exposure, despite the plane’s ventilation system.

Travelers may wonder why there’s still risk at all if they have been immunized. Wachter explains that it’s because vaccine protection is great but not an impenetrable shield.

“Being fully vaccinated means that I’m highly protected against getting COVID, but not 100 percent,” he says. “That 95 percent number means five percent still fall through. That 72 percent number of J&J means 28 percent fall through.”

Kenyon’s advice for vaccinated fliers is to be vigilant about wearing your mask (potentially an N95), use disinfectant on your hands after touching surfaces, and consider wearing a face shield as the coronavirus can be transmitted through the surface of the eye.

WASHINGTON POST

States resorting to novel approaches to boost vaccinations

BATON ROUGE — Brass bands playing at a 24-hour drive-thru coronavirus vaccine event. Doses delivered to commercial fishermen minutes from the docks. Pop-up immunization clinics at a Buddhist temple, homeless shelters, truck stops‚ and casinos, with shots available at night or on weekends.

And now, door-to-door outreach getting underway in neighborhoods where few people have gotten vaccinated.

Louisiana is making a full-court press to get shots in arms, with aggressive — and sometimes creative — outreach to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated. The effort comes as vaccine supplies are surging but demand is not.

State surveys indicate 40 percent or more of Louisiana residents are hesitant about getting the vaccine or entirely unwilling to do so. And while Louisiana is administering doses at rates greater than some other southern states, it remains among the bottom six in vaccinating adults 18 and older, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other states also are trying novel approaches, either because they’ve seen noticeable dips in vaccine interest or have concerns about equitable access.

Alaska’s health department is weighing creating vaccine clinics in airports. Ohio’s health agency asked vaccine providers to develop sites near bus stops and to consider offering mobile immunization services. In Connecticut, the health department launched an effort to call residents directly to schedule appointments. Mississippi is working with local organizations to bring vaccinations directly to homebound elderly people. And Alabama’s health agency surveyed vaccine reluctance to determine how it should craft messaging to appeal to the hesitant.

ASSOCIATED PRESS



