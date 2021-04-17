Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 550 red-throated loons, 20 Iceland gulls (including one “Thayer’s”), a glaucous gull, a cliff swallow, a barn swallow, a short-eared owl, and 2 common redpolls.

A prothonotary warbler continued at a feeder in Harwich and a tufted duck continued on Great Pond in Eastham.

Recent sightings (through April 6) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Reports from Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in West Harwich included 40 green-winged teal, 2 blue-winged teal, 2 Virginia rails, an American coot, 3 lesser yellowlegs, 28 greater yellowlegs, 12 great egrets, 2 snowy egrets, 22 black-crowned night-herons, 2 bald eagles, 10 osprey, a merlin, and 20 red crossbills.

Birds at Chatham Airport included 76 horned larks, 2 American pipits, 3 Lapland longspurs, and 2 common ravens.

Other sightings around the Cape included a Northern rough-winged swallow in Falmouth, a Baltimore oriole at Cold Brook Preserve in Harwich, an orange-crowned warbler in Chatham, 2 purple martins in Eastham, and 2 evening grosbeaks in Wellfleet.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



