Janey addresses police accountability, reform in MSNBC interview

“I’m not sure what the direction of our district attorney or attorney general wants to do involving those cases, but certainly we’ll cooperate fully should there be interest in looking at those cases,” Janey said in the interview. “I think we need to look at how things are handled overall. There are a number of cases that will need to be examined.”

Janey, appearing on “PoliticsNation” with host the Rev. Al Sharpton, was asked if she thinks it is time to reopen the cases of Terrence Coleman and Burrell Ramsey-White, who were both fatally shot by police in 2016 and 2012.

During an MSNBC interview Saturday, Acting Mayor Kim Janey said her office would cooperate with a review of the investigations into the deaths of two men killed by Boston police if county or state prosecutors reopened the cases.

City residents and family are calling for officials to reopen the Coleman and Ramsey-White cases.

Coleman, a 31-year-old man with paranoid schizophrenia, was killed by police on Oct. 30, 2016, during a mental distress call at his home in the South End after his family called 911 asking for an ambulance. Police fired two shots into Coleman’s chest. Law enforcement said Coleman showed a knife and lunged at officers and two emergency medical technicians, an allegation denied by Coleman’s mother, who witnessed the shooting. The district attorney’s office in 2017 said the officer who shot Coleman, Garrett Boyle, was justified in using deadline force and would not face charges.

Ramsey-White was 26 when he was shot and killed by Boston police Officer Mathew Pieroway on Aug. 21, 2012. In December 2013, a standard investigation conducted by the Suffolk district attorney’s office concluded that Pieroway fired in self-defense after Ramsey-White allegedly refused his orders and pointed a gun at his head.

Janey’s appearance on MSNBC came amid renewed calls for police accountability after the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

“Right now we are grappling with the trial of the murder of George Floyd, the [Derek] Chauvin case. We’ve seen a killing since then, including a 13-year-old boy (Adam Toledo),” Janey said. “As the grandmother of a 13-year-old boy, I am deeply concerned about what we are seeing all across our country.

The interview was the latest national media appearance made by Janey, who earlier this month announced she will run for a full term as mayor. Police reform is expected to be a central issue in the mayor’s race where a half dozen major candidates are in the running.

Janey noted her $3.75 billion proposed budget includes earmarks for police training and improving how authorities respond to mental health crises.

“I know in Boston we have work to do around accountability, around transparency, so that we can build trust here in Boston,” Janey said. “Part of what I am looking to do is reimagine how we do policing in Boston. Some of that investment around mental health is so we can see how we can best respond to crises in our city, and whether or not police officers are the best equipped to handle those types of calls.”





