Lynn rally decries anti-Asian hate

Demonstrators in Lynn gathered Saturday to “dismantle racism [and] say no to attacks on Asian and Asian-American people and communities,” in the wake of recent attacks on Asian-Americans.
About 100 people gathered on Lynn Common and marched in the city’s downtown chanting, “Stop Asian hate, love Asian people.” Signs read, “I am not your minority,” “Love our people like you love our food,” and “Silence is not an option.”
The organization Diverse People United called the event a “solidarity rally” to “protect our Asian and Asian-American communities.”
Videos of attacks on elderly Asian-Americans, reports of racist remarks throughout the pandemic, and a mass shooting in Georgia that left six Asian-American women dead, have left many in the community on edge. The event followed other local rallies in recent months, including events in Lowell and Boston.
The half-dozen speakers in Lynn shared experiences of discrimination as Asian-Americans and called for change.
A 6-year-old took the microphone to share a poem she had written calling for peace and love. “Love may trip and stumble — in fact love often will fall,” Lily Li-Nagy read. “But love is never alone. Love is awaiting your call.”
Erin Clark of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.