Lynn rally decries anti-Asian hate

Demonstrators in Lynn gathered Saturday to “dismantle racism [and] say no to attacks on Asian and Asian-American people and communities,” in the wake of recent attacks on Asian-Americans.

About 100 people gathered on Lynn Common and marched in the city’s downtown chanting, “Stop Asian hate, love Asian people.” Signs read, “I am not your minority,” “Love our people like you love our food,” and “Silence is not an option.”

The organization Diverse People United called the event a “solidarity rally” to “protect our Asian and Asian-American communities.”