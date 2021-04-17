Man revived, hazmat team called to Chelsea apartment complex Saturday morning

A hazmat team was called to an apartment complex in Chelsea Saturday morning after firefighters revived a 30-year-old man who had suffered from an apparent overdose, fire officials said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., firefighters responded to a medical call at a unit within 880 Broadway, a small brick apartment complex, according to Chelsea Deputy Fire Chief Robert Houghton.

They found the man who was unresponsive due to an overdose and revived him using doses of Narcan, Houghton said.