Man revived, hazmat team called to Chelsea apartment complex Saturday morning

A hazmat team was called to an apartment complex in Chelsea Saturday morning after firefighters revived a 30-year-old man who had suffered from an apparent overdose, fire officials said.
Shortly before 6 a.m., firefighters responded to a medical call at a unit within 880 Broadway, a small brick apartment complex, according to Chelsea Deputy Fire Chief Robert Houghton.
They found the man who was unresponsive due to an overdose and revived him using doses of Narcan, Houghton said.
The man, who was not identified, was brought to CHA Everett Hospital for evaluation, the deputy chief said.
While on scene, Chelsea police officers found three small bags of a white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl, Houghton said. A hazmat team was called in and neutralized the scene.
Advertisement
”We used to get these calls [more frequently] about a year, year and a half ago,” Houghton said. Although he isn’t sure of the reason, he said, “now we’re seeing them come back.”
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.