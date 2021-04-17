MBTA Green Line service changes start for BU stops

Shuttle buses will replace train service from Washington Street to Kenmore through May 9 as the transit agency works to expedite the project that will consolidate four stops into two.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority on Saturday started service changes on the Green Line along Commonwealth Avenue, as part of a plan to consolidate service on the B branch serving Boston University.

The Boston University West and St. Paul Street will be consolidated into one stop, as will the Pleasant and Babcock Street stops, the agency said last month.

While construction is underway, the shuttles will replace service, “all day, every day” through May 9, and then will start up again May 17 through June 13, for a total period of seven weeks, the MBTA said. The buses will also replace service from May 10 to May 12 after 8:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Trains will continue to run between Boston College and Washington Street, according to the MBTA.

There will be no shuttle service at Warren Street or Allston Street due to accessibility concerns, the MBTA tweeted. Shuttles for Griggs Street will also board at Long Avenue.

Weekly updates on the project can be found on the MBTA’s website.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.