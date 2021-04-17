More than 2 million people in Mass. are fully vaccinated as of Saturday, says Baker administration

The total number of people fully vaccinated in Massachusetts doubled in about a month. On March 19, Governor Charlie Baker announced more than 1 million people had been fully vaccinated.

The state’s Department of Public Health also said Saturday, that 44,170 new people were fully vaccinated.

Ahead of Monday’s massive expansion of the state’s vaccination effort, Massachusetts reached a new milestone Saturday in its fight with COVID-19, as the number of people fully vaccinated hit 2 million, according to the Baker administration.

People are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after they receive either a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the vaccines produced by Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech, according to the US Centers for Disease Control.

The state also announced 10 new deaths Saturday, bringing the death toll to 17,110.

Nearly 1,700 new cases of the coronavirus were reported, bringing the state’s total to more than 630,000. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was close to 700 Saturday, according to the state health department.

The Baker administration announced the total of fully vaccinated people in a Twitter post early Saturday afternoon and thanked health care workers.

“Massachusetts has been successful vaccinating people throughout our distribution timeline and as of today, over 2 million people are fully vaccinated,” the administration said on Twitter. “On Monday, everyone 16 or older will be eligible, and we look forward to continuing our progress vaccinating our residents.”

More than 5 million total vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer/BioNTech have been administered in Massachusetts, according to the state health department. That total amounted to 86.1 percent of the more than 5.8 million doses shipped to providers in the state.

The state’s vaccination rollout began in December with health workers, and over the past several months, has been expanded to other groups, including first responders, older residents, and people with specific pre-existing health conditions.

On Monday, the state is slated to expand the vaccination effort to anyone age 16 or older, making about 1.7 million new people eligible to book a vaccine shot.

Baker has touted the ability of the state to administer vaccines, but repeatedly said it is limited by the number of vaccine doses allocated by the federal government.

The state has also directed health providers to hold off on administering single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine as officials investigate reports of blood clots in six cases out of the 6 million people who received it nationwide.

Baker downplayed the impact of the pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a Wednesday press conference at the Hynes Convention Center, and said was a small portion of the state’s vaccine supply.

While he cautioned that those newly eligible who seek to book an appointment starting Monday will likely have to wait several weeks, he urged people who can get the vaccine to do so.

“It’s the best thing you can do for you, your friends, your family, your co-workers, and your neighbors,” Baker said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.