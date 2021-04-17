New England news in brief

As the April school break kicks off in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, families are being asked to revisit guidelines for testing and quarantining before students get ready to return to school. In Massachusetts, some schools are following the state’s lead and recommending testing or quarantining only for returning students and staffers, but others are keeping it as a requirement. Milton Schools Superintendent James Jette estimates as many as 300 families in his district are traveling this break. He said the town will offer testing late in the week for students to receive results before classes resume. He said some parents may be upset or disappointed that the district is keeping its requirement for testing and quarantining. In Rhode Island, most schools are following guidelines adopted by the Department of Health for students who return from out-of-state travel. Residents returning from a list of 26 states with a positivity rate of COVID-19 greater than 5 percent will be required to quarantine for 10 days while in Rhode Island. Instead of that, though, they can provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19, taken within 72 hours prior to their arrival in Rhode Island. (AP)

Stranded turtles returned to sea

Five endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were returned to the sea near Pass Christian Harbor in Mississippi this week after months of rehabilitation. The turtles were among 18 sent to the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in December after being stranded in Massachusetts. The other 13 are still being rehabilitated. More than 1,100 turtles were cold-stunned starting in the fall in New England, where experts say climate change is contributing to such events. Many thousands were cold-stunned off of Texas in February by the winter storm that killed at least 20 people from Texas to the East Coast. The turtles were sent to many different facilities for rehabilitation. (AP)

CHELSEA

Overdose triggers hazmat response

A hazmat team was called to an apartment complex in Chelsea Saturday morning after firefighters revived a 30-year-old man who had suffered from an apparent overdose, fire officials said. Shortly before 6 a.m., firefighters responded to a medical call at a unit within 880 Broadway, a small brick apartment complex, according to Deputy Fire Chief Robert Houghton. They found the man who was unresponsive due to an overdose and revived him using doses of Narcan, Houghton said. The man was brought to CHA Everett Hospital for evaluation, the deputy chief said. While on scene, police officers found three small bags of a white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl, Houghton said. A hazmat team was called in and neutralized the scene. “We used to get these calls [more frequently] about a year, year and a half ago,” Houghton said. Although he isn’t sure of the reason, he said, “Now we’re seeing them come back.”

SOUTHAMPTON

Companies fined for polluting brook

A New Jersey solar energy company and utility Eversource have agreed to pay up to $310,000 in fines to Massachusetts for allegedly violating state environmental laws that led to pollution of a brook and other protected areas. The settlement with the state attorney general’s office alleges that, while constructing an 11.7-acre solar array in town in 2018 and 2019, Eversource and CS Energy LLC violated regulations under the Wetlands Protection Act and Clean Waters Act. Eversource owns the array and CS Energy built it. The consent decree was entered in Suffolk Superior Court earlier this month. An Eversource spokesperson said the concerns arose from “unanticipated stormwater impacts.” (AP)

BANGOR, Maine

Canoe race held with restrictions

A rite of spring has returned after a one-year hiatus. The Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race was held Saturday, a day after a storm brought drenching rain and snow to the state. The event was canceled last year, and precautions were put in place this year because of the pandemic. Among them, spectators weren’t allowed to gather at Six Mile Falls, site of many spectacular spills over the years. The border closure prevented Trevor MacLean, of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, from attempting to extend his 11-year streak for best time. Missing from the race were two icons. The Gumby canoe was without cofounder Larry Doucette, who died in March after battling cancer; Zip Kellogg, known for paddling while standing and wearing formal attire, decided to take a break this year, officials said. (AP)