Protesters in Boston remember those killed in violent encounters with police

“We keep having these gatherings and we are so sick and tired of hearing, ‘My prayers are with families.’ That does not bring our child back,” said Carla Sheffield, whose 26-year-old son Burrell Ramsey-White was fatally shot by Boston police in 2012.

Speakers mourned Wright, a 20-year-old who was killed when a police officer allegedly mixed up her Taser and gun during a traffic stop, and called attention to local cases of fatal encounters with police.

Protesters responded Saturday to the death of Daunte Wright, a Black man fatally shot by a former Minnesota police officer, with a rally that drew about 200 people in Roxbury.

Advertisement

“What we need is accountability from the police, from our Congress, from our senators, from City Hall,” she told the crowd, according to a live stream of the event. “You’re all our peace officers; you are supposed to make our streets safer; and you are contributing to the problem,” said Sheffield, while also calling on communities to reduce violence.

“The United States is supposed to be — supposed to be — the best country in the world. It does not demonstrate that. Every day another mother is going through what I went through eight years ago. It’s enough,” she said.

Wright’s death has roiled in the Minneapolis area, where a police officer is on trial for the killing of George Floyd, a Black man whose death during an arrest was caught on video and launched a wave of protests last spring.

On Saturday, speakers in Nubian Square called attention to 2016 cases in Boston, including Terrence Coleman, a 31-year-old South End man fatally shot by Boston police, and Usaamah Rahim, a 26-year-old fatally shot by members of an antiterrorism squad in the city. The group later marched to Boston Common, according to reports.

Advertisement

The rally came two days after demonstrators outside the State House called for those cases, as well as that of Ramsey-White, to be reopened.

On Saturday, Nino Brown, of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said Wright’s death and other cases that have drawn national headlines were a reminder to activists to work for change locally.

“[With] these tragic incidences all over the country, we have to remember that the resistance has to start at home,” he said. “In order to build up solidarity we have to lift up these local struggles.”

Jonathan Wiggs of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.