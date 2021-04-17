Several people injured in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Sturbridge

Several people were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Sturbridge Saturday evening, officials said.
The number of people injured, or the nature of their injuries, was not disclosed on Twitter by either State Police or the state Department of Transportation.
The east bound side of the highway is closed and traffic is being diverted to Route 20, State Police tweeted around 7:20 p.m.
Sturbridge fire and MassDOT officials responded to the crash near Exit 6, State Police said.
MassDOT said on Twitter that the “several vehicle” crash has closed the exit. are involved and that the exit is closed.
Advertisement
A dispatcher for Sturbridge police said no information was available.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.