Three Boston men arrested for Newton burglaries

Three men from Boston have been arrested as part of an investigation into a string of burglaries last month in Newton, police said Saturday.

Josier Zapata 36, of Dorchester, Joseph Sarro, 39, of Mattapan and Ernest Woods, 52, also of Mattpan were arrested at their residences on Friday on warrants issued out of Newton District Court, Newton police said in a statement.

Zapata is charged with receiving stolen property over $1,200. Sarro is charged with two counts of receiving stolen property over $1,200 and identity fraud. Woods was arrested for larceny in a building, police said.