Three Boston men arrested for Newton burglaries

Three men from Boston have been arrested as part of an investigation into a string of burglaries last month in Newton, police said Saturday.
Josier Zapata 36, of Dorchester, Joseph Sarro, 39, of Mattapan and Ernest Woods, 52, also of Mattpan were arrested at their residences on Friday on warrants issued out of Newton District Court, Newton police said in a statement.
Zapata is charged with receiving stolen property over $1,200. Sarro is charged with two counts of receiving stolen property over $1,200 and identity fraud. Woods was arrested for larceny in a building, police said.
The burglaries occurred throughout March. The Globe reported that at least 11 burglaries happened in that month in Newton. One woman even woke up in the night due to the noises one of the burglars made inside her home, the Globe reported.
Newton police are also investigating at least five house breaks that happened over a two-hour span on April 9, officers said.
Boston police assisted Newton police with Friday’s arrests, according to the statement.
As the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to call Newton police at (617) 796-2104 or the department’s tip line at (617) 796-2121.
