Two men seriously injured in Pembroke crash

Two men were hospitalized after their car crashed in Pembroke early Saturday morning, police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m., Pembroke police responded to an accident at 109 Elm St. where officers found a vehicle turned over and resting against a telephone pole at Elm Street and Marsh Lane, police said in a statement.

Police found one man in the road a short distance from the vehicle, police said. The other man was in the front passenger seat. Both received first aid at the scene but were transferred to South Shore Hospital due to the severity of their injuries, police said.