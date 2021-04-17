As every week does, last week brimmed with victims — some randomly chosen, some less so.

This conflict is televised and decentralized, the battlefront shifting every day. It plays out in grim increments. State by state, day by day, the bodies and the grief and the trauma pile up.

For too many of us, living in this country is like living in a state of war, a war we are losing.

A gunman massacred eight workers and injured seven more at an Indianapolis FedEx facility on Thursday night. We don’t yet know if it’s just a coincidence that many Sikhs worked at the plant, and that at least four members of that community were among the dead. On Friday, the flags that had been lowered in March for the eight people murdered in Atlanta, and the 10 killed in a mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., were at half mast yet again. Perhaps we should just leave them there.

And as a nation on edge waited to see if Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin would be held responsible for killing George Floyd, we learned the name of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, killed during a nothing traffic stop not far from where Floyd died, by a police officer who said she mistook her gun for a taser. We learned, too, that the story authorities had been telling about the death of 13-year-old — 13-year-old — Adam Toledo, killed by a Chicago police officer in March, was a lie: Body camera footage showed the child had dropped a gun and was raising his hands as an officer had demanded, but that he shot him anyway.

Advertisement

The global justice movement Floyd’s death sparked hasn’t slowed the relentless accumulation of Black and brown people dying at the hands of the police. The incremental police reforms enacted by cities across the country in the wake of his death didn’t protect Wright or Toledo or Lord knows how many other unlucky souls.

Advertisement

It will take more than reforms to cure what ails us here. It’s not just policing that’s broken: It’s America. The twin scourges of racism and unfettered access to guns are destroying us.

Nobody is directing the carnage, but plenty of people refuse to try to stop it. Because encouraging the conditions that make mass shootings and police killings less likely collides with what they are about. And what they are about is power, and profit.

Racism has been politically potent since long before Donald Trump traveled down that escalator to call Mexican immigrants rapists. Turning white workers against fellow Americans of color has been a winning strategy in this country since Reconstruction. Convincing working- and middle-class white voters to support politicians who favor the wealthy over policies that would better benefit workers like themselves, including Black ones, is how Southern Democrats thrived in the 19th century, and how the GOP clings to power now.

And their efforts are amplified by social- and right-wing media, where the Murdochs and Fox News personalities like Tucker Carlson get rich pushing straight-up white supremacism.

But the deadly racism they feed on can win over only so many voters. Which is where guns come in. Polls show that a majority of Americans support common sense gun safety measures, but such bills are always non-starters in Congress. The party’s appeal is built in part on the fiction that Second Amendment rights are absolute, and that any attempt to curtail them — say, to ban guns designed solely for mowing down crowds — is tyranny.

Advertisement

It’s no coincidence that the GOP conspiracists in Congress who are forming a nakedly nativist caucus, dedicated to “respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon traditions,” are also obsessed with gun rights. Those two planks, deployed more subtly by others, have long sustained a party that ceased long ago to appeal to a majority of voters.

After a week like the one we’ve just had, it’s tempting to view carnage as an immutable part of American life, to resign ourselves to the notion that it will never change.

But lethal policing and mass shootings aren’t natural calamities, like heat waves or hurricanes. They arise from choices. They happen because too many of us let them.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.