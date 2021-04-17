Mass. reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,694 cases; more than 2 million people fully vaccinated as of Saturday

The Baker administration also announced that more than 2 million people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Saturday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Friday, when 86,934 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 88,032 to 5,009,612, the state Department of Public Health reported Saturday.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 86.1 percent of the 5,821,640 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots given included 3,007,861 first shots and 1,800,094 second shots. Those who have had their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated. The state reported a total of 201,657 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The Baker administration announced the vaccine news in a Twitter post early Saturday afternoon and thanked health care workers in the post.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,001,751.

People are fully vaccinated from against COVID-19 two weeks after they received either a single shot of the one-dose vaccine or both doses of the two-shot, according to the US Centers for Disease Control.

The department also reported 1,694 new confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 630,206. It also reported 10 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,110.

The DPH said 34,682 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 693 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 97,742 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 20.3 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 4,518 people, bringing that total to 702,597.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 2.15 percent.

The department said the rate would be 3.67 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

