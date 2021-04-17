What we know so far about the victims of the Indianapolis shooting

The Sikh Coalition said in a statement Friday night that it was “deeply saddened to confirm that at least four Sikh community members are among those killed.” The coalition acknowledged that “this number is subject to change for the worse as more information becomes publicly available.”

Coroners released the names of the victims late Friday night. All were employees at the facility, and their ages ranged from 19 to 74.

Eight people lost their lives at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday after a gunman opened fire, killing four in the parking lot and then fatally shooting four more people inside the building. The suspect then reportedlytook his own life, officials said.

“While we don’t yet know the motive of the shooter, he targeted a facility known to be heavily populated by Sikh employees, and the attack is traumatic for our community as we continue to face senseless violence,” said Satjeet Kaur, Sikh Coalition Executive Director. “Further traumatizing is the reality that many of these community members, like Sikhs we have worked with in the past, will eventually have to return to the place where their lives were almost taken from them.”

The warehouse killings marked the latest in a string of recent mass shootings across the country and the third mass shooting this year in Indianapolis. Here’s what we know so far about the victims:

Jaswinder Singh, 68

Singh had just started working at the FedEd facility this week, and was working the night shift sorting mail at the time of the shooting, according to a relative. He was reportedly telling everyone how excited he was to get his first paycheck.

“He didn’t get it,” Harjap Singh Dillon said of the paycheck. Dillon is married to one of Singh’s sons.

Singh lived with his son in Homecoming, Indianapolis, near their local temple, where he was active in community service, according to Dillon.

“We are a very close family,” Dillon said.

Authorities said Singh was 68, while his family said he was 70. He lived in California before moving to Indianapolis.

Amarjit Sekhon, 48

Sekhon started working at the FedEx facility about six month ago. She worked on the overnight shift. She moved to Indianapolis from Ohio to be closer to family, and left behind two sons, ages 14 and 19, according to a niece, Rimpi Girn.

“We can’t even think of what to tell him,” Girn said of explaining the loss to Sekhon’s son. “All of a sudden last night his mom went to work, and she never came back today.”

Authorities said Sekhon was 48, and her family said she was 49.

Jasvinder Kaur, 64

Kaur worked the night shift at the FedEx facility. She was a mother and grandmother, and was supposed to be celebrating her granddaughter’s second birthday on Saturday.

“And today we’re planning a funeral,” said Girn, who is also distantly related to Kaur. Kaur was the mother of Girn’s sister-in-law, and moved to the US from India three years ago. Girn said Kaur and Sekhon commuted to work together.

Authorities said Kaur was 64. Her family said she was 50.

John Weisert, 74

Weisert was a part-time package handler at FedEx and worked the evening shift, according to his son. Earlier in his life, he had been an Air Force officer during the Vietnam era, and then a mechanical engineer for companies such as Pratt & Whitney and Brown & Root. His wife of nearly 50 years was reportedly pressuring him to retire, and Weisert talked about leaving the job next month, or taking the summer off.

Weisert’s son, Mike Weisert, remembered his father as an introvert who had “kind of a goofy, cornball sense of humor,” he told the New York Times. Weisert liked to play country, western, and bluegrass music on his guitar and watch wrestling on TV. He loved action movies and classic film, and “Lawrence of Arabia” was a favorite.

He also had a daughter.

“He was a very decent, kind man, very dedicated to protecting and providing for the ones he loved,” Mike Weisert said.

Karli Smith, 19

Smith was the youngest of the victims, according to reports. She was in contact with her family shortly before the time of the shooting on Thursday, according to social media posts shared late Friday.

“Words can’t can’t even explain how I feel right now,” Dominique Troutman, Smith’s sister said. Troutman reportedly waited hours at the Holiday Inn on Friday for an update on her sister.

Amarjeet Johal, 66

Johal was a grandmother and part of the Sikh community, according to the Sikh Coalition. Her granddaughter, Komal Chohan, said she was “heartbroken” to confirm the news. “I have several family members who work at the particular facility and are traumatized,” Chohan said in a statement. “My nani, my family, and our families should not feel unsafe at work, at their place of worship, or anywhere. Enough is enough — our community has been through enough trauma.”

“You deserved so much better than this,” a man who described himself at Johal’s grandson tweeted Friday evening.

Samaria Blackwell, 19

Blackwell was one of the youngest victims of the attack. Her former homeschool athletic association expressed “heavy hearts” in a Facebook post late Friday night.

“Samaria was always smiling and cracking jokes,” one of her teammates said. “She was so loving, goofy, encouraging, and supportive.”

Blackwell used to play soccer and basketball, according to the athletic association. The post continued that Blackwell’s family and friends “are in need of our prayers as they grieve such a tremendous loss.”

“Our hearts are broken,” friends wrote in a GoFundMe campaign launched to help with funeral expenses.

Matthew Alexander, 32

Few details have been released about the 32-year-old FedEx facility employee who was shot and killed on Thursday. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

