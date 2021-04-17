Restrooms at every T stop — how about it?

Your April 11 editorial, “Big dreams for transit need a dose of reality,” is right to call for any national money available for mass transit to be spent on things that may not be bright and shiny. One of them may be restrooms in every MBTA stop — restrooms that are as big and as well maintained as those at Logan Airport. If the Massachusetts Port Authority can do it, the T can too. Yet no politician will be clamoring to cut the opening ribbon or have a revamped restroom named after them.

Tom Derderian