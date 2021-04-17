Still one major disconnect in our regional rail: between north and south

Thank you for featuring the map of rail lines entering Boston with the April 11 Ideas article “A better Boston hiding in plain sight.” It beautifully illustrated a glaring problem with regional rail transportation that the article doesn’t address. You can’t get there from here because the south and north lines don’t connect.

It doesn’t matter how fast trains run, or how much electricity you’ve got powering them, when you still can’t get from, say, Needham to Salem because of the gap between North Station and South Station. We keep putting off connecting them because it is expensive. Game-changing investments usually are expensive. With the promise of federal funds to help us out, now is the time to connect our rail system so that it works for commuters in the north to get to jobs and activities in the south, and vice versa.