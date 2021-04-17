Apponequet’s victory over Dighton-Rehoboth proves to be extra special

On Saturday afternoon, a pair of undefeated South Coast Conference teams faced off in an intense showdown that surpassed even the loftiest of expectations.

Apponequet managed to stay perfect with a 21-13 double-overtime victory over Dighton-Rehoboth thanks to a fourth-and-goal stuff, earning the Lakers their first win over the Falcons since 2014.

“It’s a crazy feeling,” Apponequet senior Cole Dixon said. “I’ve been waiting for this since freshman year.”

For sixth-year Lakers coach Zane Fyfe, it marked his first victory over his alma mater (class of 2003), and where he also served on the coaching staff for eight years. For the Lakers players, the victory served as vengeance for the 2019 season, when Apponequet started 4-0 before falling, 28-7, to the Falcons and finishing 7-3.

“It feels amazing,” Lakers senior Kevin Hughes said. “They kind of took away our season last year. We got a little payback this year. It feels great. It was Fyfe’s first win [vs. D-R]; we had to do that for him. He bleeds blue now.”

In the first overtime, the Falcons got the ball first and three plays later D-R junior Brady Walsh was in the end zone on a 1-yard dive. The two-point pass attempt failed, leaving the Falcons up, 13-7.

The Lakers needed just two plays before Hughes stretched over the goal line himself, but Tyler Desrosiers wasn’t able to land in bounds on a two-point pass, extending the game once again.

D-R’s defense forced fourth and goal from the 3, but Hughes was able to find a sliver of light and score. He then caught a two-point conversion from junior quarterback John Mahan III for a 21-13 lead.

The Lakers defense forced D-R into fourth and goal from the 4, with senior Aidan O’Connor getting the carry and trying to find the edge, but sophomore safety Jackson Gagnier came up to make the initial hit.

“It was a different formation, they had [O’Connor] at fullback, which they didn’t have all game,” Gagnier said. “They pitched the ball and we had great pursuit. The linebackers filled and got the edge and we made the play.”

Added Hughes: “It was who wants it more. We dug in at the end.”

Since D-R was able to take away the Lakers’ vaunted rushing attack for most of the game, Apponequet took to the air midway through the third quarter. Mahan connected with senior tight end Mike Henricksen on a 44-yard pass, then threw one up in the end zone, where senior Cole Dixon scaled a defender to come down with a 28-yard touchdown grab.

“Right when I turned around, I didn’t know if I would catch it or not,” Dixon said. “That was a pretty tough catch, but I just tried to get my hands on it.”

Apponequet’s defense entered the week not having allowed a touchdown through three games, and it extended that run to 15-straight quarters before Walsh — who finished with 68 rushing yards and two touchdowns filling in for injured starter Jared Ramos — capped a nine-play, 39-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. Junior Adam Pereira’s extra point tied it up and an interception by junior Hendrix Pray on the final play of regulation sent the game into overtime.

“I was excited,” Gagnier said. “I knew we were going to come out on top. We have a good offense. When Kevin is within 10 yards? It’s scary, man. Our defense is strong. I was confident.”

Hughes, who came into the game needing 136 yards to become the school’s all-time leading rusher, finished with exactly 100 and two scores on 22 carries. He’ll have his next shot at surpassing Nate Michael’s mark of 3,341 career rushing yards Thursday against Middleborough. D-R wraps up its regular season Friday at Greater New Bedford (0-3).

If the Falcons take care of business against the Bears, they are expected to face Apponequet again April 30 for the SCC Blue championship.