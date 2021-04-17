Attorney apologizes for assault accusation against Aaron Donald

The attorney for a man who accused NFL star Aaron Donald of assaulting him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend has apologized, saying it was a case of mistaken identity. Attorney Todd Hollis , who represents DeVin­cent Spriggs , told Pittsburgh reporters Friday that his client mis­took someone else for Don­ald dur­ing the al­ter­ca­tion. He said his client had believed Donald was responsible, but after reviewing the tapes, realized that it was not Aaron Donald. “I certainly extend an apology to Aaron for any problems this may have caused him,” Hollis said. ”Aaron has certainly been through enough so we want to put this to rest.” Earlier, an attorney for the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman said witnesses and surveillance video refuted the accusation. Attorney Casey White told WPXI-TV that the video indicated that Donald did not assault anyone but was trying to save Spriggs.

Northeastern University on Saturday announced the hiring of Bridgette Mitchell as women’s basketball coach. Mitchell has coached women’s basketball since 2013. She spent the last two seasons as an assistant at the University of Pittsburgh. Prior to that, she was an assistant at James Madison from 2016-19, an assistant coach at Siena from 2014-16, and an assistant at Wagner during the 2013-14 season. “Bridgette’s proven success at Pitt and her track record of being one of the top recruiters in the country made her a great choice to lead our women’s basketball program,” Northeastern athletic director Jeff Konya said in a statement. “She continues to sign top classes at every stop she has been at, including a group at JMU that went 64-8 in CAA play. The more people we spoke to in the industry, the more we affirmed that Bridgette is the ideal candidate to take our program to the next level.” Mitchell played collegiately at Duke, graduating in 2010. In her final season, she led the Blue Devils to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship and a berth in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

SOCCER

Messi scores twice, Barcelona wins Copa Del Rey

Lionel Messi struck twice for Barcelona in a 4-0 thrashing of Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final. Fran Santiago/Getty

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 to win the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, giving Ronald Koeman his first title as coach of the Catalan club. Messi’s two goals came after Antoine Griezmann finally beat Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simón with the opener on the hour-mark. Frenkie de Jong headed in a second goal in the 63rd before Messi dealt a double blow to put the result beyond any doubt by the 72nd. It is Barcelona’s first title since winning the Spanish league in 2019. Koeman, a former Barcelona defender, returned to coach the club last summer after Barcelona finished last season without a title for the first time since 2008. Barcelona has won the Spanish cup a record 31 times ... Manchester City’s quadruple hopes were extinguished by Chelsea, falling 1-0 in the FA Cup semifinal to a second-half winner from Hakim Ziyech. City star Kevin de Bruyne hobbled off with an apparent ankle injury just as City is entering a crunch period of the season, sparking concern for manager Pep Guardiola ... A muscle issue will keep Cristiano Ronaldo out of a key Serie A match at Atalanta on Sunday. Third-place Juventus is one point ahead of Atalanta and one point behind second-place AC Milan amid a tight race for the Champions League places.