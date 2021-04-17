Bridgette Mitchell named Northeastern women’s basketball coach

Mitchell has coached women’s basketball since 2013. She spent the last two seasons as an assistant at the University of Pittsburgh. Prior to that, she was an assistant at James Madison from 2016-19, an assistant coach at Siena from 2014-16, and an assistant at Wagner during the 2013-14 season.

“Bridgette’s proven success at Pitt and her track record of being one of the top recruiters in the country made her a great choice to lead our women’s basketball program,” Northeastern athletic director Jeff Konya said in a statement. “She continues to sign top classes at every stop she has been at, including a group at JMU that went 64-8 in CAA play. The more people we spoke to in the industry, the more we affirmed that Bridgette is the ideal candidate to take our program to the next level.”

Mitchell played collegiately at Duke, graduating in 2010. In her final season, she led the Blue Devils to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship and a berth in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.