Bruins netminder future seems promising with Jeremy Swayman in waiting

Had those names scrolled across the TD Garden video board after a game in January, it would have been some operator’s highly confusing error. But that’s how it read late Friday when the new-and-improved Bruins finished a two-game sweep of the second-place Islanders with three fresh faces leading the charge.

The Bruins didn’t need this kind of jolt in the opening month, believing they had the roster and record (10-1-2) to contend for a Stanley Cup. Injuries and COVID shook that belief.

Now, outside reinforcements are here, and while several players remain out of the lineup -- defensemen Matt Grzelcyk, Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller among them -- they’re steadily regaining full health.

No. 1 netminder Tuukka Rask will start Sunday’s matinee against the Capitals after his apparent back issue calmed following Thursday’s return to action. This happened after watching understudy Swayman submit his first career shutout Friday. In his career, Rask has had several hundred of the kind of economical, rebound-erasing nights Swayman is just now realizing he can have at this level.

Cautious to avoid overhyping a 22-year-old goalie with five starts , coach Bruce Cassidy has all kinds of praise for Swayman (4-1-0, 1.78, .939). He said he has not seen a goalie adjust so quickly to the NHL level. He has yet to allow a bad goal, or one the team would pin on his chest. The Bruins are not looking over their shoulder, worried if the kid in the crease is going to be OK. They are playing as if Rask was in there.

“I see a guy who doesn’t seem to get flustered,” Cassidy said after Saturday’s optional practice in Brighton. “He’s not barking at the referees or coming to the bench or whatnot. He just seems very composed in there no matter what happens.

“Obviously, he’ll have to battle through at some point going forward a tougher game, and let’s see how he responds to that the next time he goes in the net. Those are things you have to reserve judgment on until they happen. Before you categorize a guy as ‘Oh, he’s made it.’”

The 10,000-foot view is that the Bruins are in an excellent spot with their goaltending, an area of concern entering last offseason. They planned to have Swayman, a first-year pro, battle Dan Vladar and Kyle Keyser for the Providence net, with the hope that someone would rise from the ranks of the unproven to show NHL backup potential, if not that of a starter. Both Vladar and Swayman proved they could handle NHL shooters, in the absence of the injured Rask and the COVID-listed Jaroslav Halak. Even with both veterans on expiring contracts, the future looks bright.

“I think they know it’s not just luck,” Cassidy said of Swayman. “I think they know he’s going to give us a chance to win. That always makes everyone relax a little, knowing hey, if we make a mistake, the guy’s back there to pick us up until we find our game.”

They’ve said the same thing about Rask for years. For Swayman, it’s so far, so good.

Ex-Bruin passes away at 95

John Peirson, a Bruins right winger in the 1940s and ’50s, and in later years a sharp-eyed analyst on the club’s broadcast team, died on Friday at age 95.

His grandson, Andy Emslie, confirmed Peirson’s death in an e-mail exchange with a Globe reporter Saturday morning. A former member of the club’s front office also confirmed being informed of Peirson’s passing on Friday.

Born in Winnipeg, Peirson enjoyed a 10-plus-year NHL career, all as a member of the Bruins, joining them after World War II and playing into the late ’50s.

Peirson collected 326 points in 544 games. He did not play on any of the franchise’s six Stanley Cup championship teams, but he was in the WBZ radio broadcast booth when the Bruins won the Cup in 1970 with Bobby Orr’s dramatic overtime goal.

Good natured and with a magnificent eye for on-ice detail and the game’s nuances, Peirson partnered for years in the WSBK-TV (Ch. 38) broadcast booth with legendary play-by-play man . He had an uncanny knack for spotting the slightest details in a play, and often would share those details to viewers even before the broadcast replayed the video on the screen.

Ch. 38 often featured “Peirson’s Pointers,” a segment in which he conveyed his vast knowledge of the game.

Details regarding funeral services were not immediately available.

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.