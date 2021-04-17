Chase Elliott would love to find a way to be different at Richmond

Elliott still isn't sure what to make of the track that appears twice on the schedule in NASCAR's premier series.

Some think the 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval drives like a mini superspeedway, and others enjoy the short-track feel it provides as a track shorter than a mile.

RICHMOND, Va. — Like many drivers in NASCAR’s top series, Chase Elliott had a hard time figuring out the best way to navigate the layout at Richmond Raceway when he first raced on the track.

“The driving at Richmond is honestly very straightforward,” the reigning series champion said this week. “I think that’s what makes Richmond really hard is because it’s just not a super challenging place, I don’t think, for the drivers to run the proper line.

Advertisement

“But what makes it really hard there is to just be different. And everyone is doing the exact same thing. . . You’re riding that really razor-thin edge much like you do at Martinsville, but it’s definitely a challenge. And I think the reason it’s a challenge is that everyone is just doing the same thing.”

Elliott finished fifth at Richmond last fall in the series' only visit because of the pandemic, but was 15th and 13th in two starts in the 2019 season.

As the series wraps up a three-race stretch of short tracks, Elliott is hoping to improve on his 10th-place finish on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway and his second-place run last weekend at Martinsville. And he's not concerned that he's winless after eight races.

Martin Truex Jr., who swept both Richmond races in 2019, last week became the first repeat winner in the series this year. He won last week at Martinsville and three weeks ago in the truck race on the dirt at Bristol.

Consistent but winless, Denny Hamlin remains the points leader by 76 over Truex thanks to seven top-five finishes in eight races. Joey Logano is third, 77 points behind.

Advertisement

“We all want to win, but I feel no different today than I did at the end of last year and the results were just fine then,” said Elliott, who won the last two Cup Series races in 2020 to win his first career NASCAR championship. “... I know we can go out there and accomplish our goals.”

. . .

John Hunter Nemechek passed teammate Chandler Smith with 17 laps to go and outran team owner Kyle Busch to win the NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday.

Nemechek, already the series points leader, gave Kyle Busch Motorsports its fourth consecutive victory in the series but deprived Busch of a victory at the only track where he hasn’t won in the Truck Series.



