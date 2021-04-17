COVID-19 issues lead to postponement of Twins-Angels game on Saturday night

Major League Baseball postponed Saturday night’s game between the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels roughly 90 minutes before first pitch to allow for further testing and contact tracing within the Twins, whom the Red Sox visited for four games earlier this week.

Virus issues have snowballed around the Twins since Wednesday, when the team announced before its doubleheader with the Red Sox that shortstop Andrelton Simmons was COVID positive. Simmons reportedly was experiencing only minor symptoms, and immediately entered a 10-day quarantine. He did not travel with the team on its road trip to California.

Additional testing of players and staff had, at that time, found no other infections. However, another Minnesota staff member tested positive on Friday, with Twins manager Rocco Baldelli saying before a 10-3 Angels win that “a few members of the group” would remain at the team hotel for the next few days. Speaking before Saturday’s game was postponed, Baldelli told reporters additional COVID-19 issues had affected his lineup for that night’s game.