Game 14: White Sox at Red Sox lineups and notes

Pitching: RHP Dylan Cease (0-0, 3.86)

RED SOX (9-4): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (2-0, 3.27)

Time: 4:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, FS1, WEEI-FM 93.7

White Sox vs. Pivetta: Eaton 5-11, Grandal 1-2, Lamb 1-2, Anderson 0-2, Garcia 0-2, Abreu 0-1

Red Sox vs. Cease: Gonzalez 1-3, Cordero 0-3

Stat of the Day: Pivetta is the first Red Sox starter since Tim Wakefield in 1995 to win his first four starts with the team.

Notes: Cease was placed on the injured list on Thursday because he was showing symptoms of COVID-19 ... The White Sox come into this series after splitting a four-game set with the Indians ... Chicago’s Yermin Mercedes has a 1.307 OPS, tied with J.D Martinez for second in MLB ... The Red Sox and White Sox last played from June 24-26, 2019 at Fenway Park. The Red Sox won two out of three in that series.