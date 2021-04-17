fb-pixel Skip to main content
white sox vs. red sox | 4:05 p.m. (nesn)

Game 14: White Sox at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated April 17, 2021, 37 minutes ago
Nick Pivetta will be vying for his third win of the season on Saturday against the White Sox.
Nick Pivetta will be vying for his third win of the season on Saturday against the White Sox.Julio Cortez/Associated Press

After inclement weather postponed Friday’s series opener with the White Sox, they’ll get back on the field Saturday afternoon.

Lineups

WHITE SOX (6-7): TBA

Pitching: RHP Dylan Cease (0-0, 3.86)

RED SOX (9-4): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (2-0, 3.27)

Time: 4:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, FS1, WEEI-FM 93.7

White Sox vs. Pivetta: Eaton 5-11, Grandal 1-2, Lamb 1-2, Anderson 0-2, Garcia 0-2, Abreu 0-1

Red Sox vs. Cease: Gonzalez 1-3, Cordero 0-3

Stat of the Day: Pivetta is the first Red Sox starter since Tim Wakefield in 1995 to win his first four starts with the team.

Notes: Cease was placed on the injured list on Thursday because he was showing symptoms of COVID-19 ... The White Sox come into this series after splitting a four-game set with the Indians ... Chicago’s Yermin Mercedes has a 1.307 OPS, tied with J.D Martinez for second in MLB ... The Red Sox and White Sox last played from June 24-26, 2019 at Fenway Park. The Red Sox won two out of three in that series.

Advertisement

Boston Globe video