Gary Sánchez hurt as Yankees fall further into American League cellar

Manuel Margot hit a tiebreaking two-run homer, Tyler Glasnow overcame cramps and poor control to pitch five innings of one-run ball, and the Rays held off the struggling New York Yankees, 6-3, at Yankee Stadium.

The Rays won their second straight in this series after enduring a 3-8 stretch, improving to 7-8 overall. The reigning AL champions are 4-1 against New York this season and 7-1 at Yankee Stadium since the start of 2020. They have won seven straight series against New York, including last year’s Division Series, and taken 17 of 22 games since September 2019.

“Whatever you’re going through before you get here, you better find a way to wipe it out,” Cash said. “Because you have to stay at the top of your game to compete here.”

The Yankees dropped to an AL-worst 5-9, the latest into a season New York has been at the bottom of the league since a 9-17 start in 1991, per Elias Sports. Fans in the Bronx again booed the Bombers as they lost their fourth straight, but the crowd was more restrained a day after some hurled baseballs and other items on the field late in an 8-2 loss to the Rays.

“I felt like we were much more in the fight today, which is at least a good thing,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “But we don’t want moral victories right now.”

Francisco Mejía hit a solo shot in the second off Jordan Montgomery (1-1), and Margot made it 3-1 with his homer off the left-hander in the fourth. Joey Wendle added a two-run shot against Jonathan Loaisiga in the seventh, and Mejía had an RBI double in the ninth.

New York catcher Gary Sánchez was hit in his right throwing hand by a foul ball in the fourth and exited an inning later. The club said X-rays were negative and that Sánchez is day to day with a contusion on his right index and middle fingers.

“I definitely feel better right now than when it happened,” Sánchez said through a translator. “More movement in my fingers. I definitely feel much better right now. If I keep improving the way I am right now, I maybe can play tomorrow.”

For Tampa, Kevin Kiermaier (strained left quadriceps) was activated before the game. He had been out since April 5 but took simulated at-bats before the game and was deemed ready. He entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth.

Former MVP Yelich goes on injured list

Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich, who has missed four straight games because of a sore back, was placed on the 10-day injured list with what the the Brewers called a lower back strain.

“There’s nothing new, nothing to add,” manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s what it is. We’ll take a couple more days without baseball activities and see where that leaves us.”

Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP, is hitting .333 with no home runs and 1 RBI.

Infielder gets back in the majors after 13 years

Sean Kazmar Jr. returned to the major leagues after an 13-year absence, pinch hitting in the fifth inning for Atlanta and grounding into a double play in a 13-4 loss to the offensively challenged Chicago Cubs. The 36-year-old infielder’s contract was selected by the Braves from their alternate training site before the game. Kazmar had not played in the major leagues on Sept. 23, 2008, with San Diego. He appeared in 19 games that season for his only previous major league action, and had since played in Triple A for the Padres, Seattle, the Mets, and Atlanta, plus Double-A for the Mets — a total of 1,106 minor league games. Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras each homered twice for Chicago, which led, 11-0, in the fifth despite hitting a major league-worst .166 when the game began . . . Arizona’s Tim Locastro not ony had his 29-steal streak to start his major league career ended in a 6-2 loss to Washington, but he is likely headed to the injured list after dislocating his finger when Yan Gomes threw him out at second base. Locastro needed four stitches to close a wound on the finger, which was straightened and placed in a splint . . . Steven Matz held Kansas City without a hit into the sixth inning, and Jonathan Davis and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered to give Toronto a 5-1 victory in the seven-inning opener of their doubleheader. Before the game, the Royals traded outfielder Nick Heath to Arizona for minor league pitcher Eduardo Herrera . . . In a classic befitting the top current rivalry in the sport, Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer on Tim Hill’s first pitch of the 12th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres, 11-6, in the wee hours of Saturday morning to begin the 19-game season series between the NL West rivals. “I’m very hesitant to get ahead of things, but it was like a playoff game,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, a multisport high school star in northern San Diego County. “They played a lot of guys, we played a lot of guys — the intensity was there. Man, I can look up and down my lineup card and everyone contributed.” The game lasted 4 hours, 57 minutes, with the Padres tying the game with two runs in the eighth, then again with a run in the ninth. Neither team scored in extra innings before LA racked up five in the 12th.