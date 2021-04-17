James Guy, Jr. (262 yards, 4 TDs) and St. John’s Prep run through Tewksbury

“He’s our workhorse back, and he earns that title for us,” St. John’s Prep coach Brian St. Pierre said of Guy, who finished with 262 yards on 23 carries.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 190-pound Guy blended agility and physicality to pick up tough yards when needed and showcased his speed, blowing past the defense for several long runs as the 13th-ranked Eagles soared to a 49-27 victory over No. 7 Tewksbury.

James Guy Jr. knew he was going to shoulder the load on offense in Saturday’s nonleague matchup at previously-unbeaten Tewksbury. But by halftime, the junior from Lynn had already piled up 210 yards and all four touchdowns in staking St. John’s Prep to a 21-point cushion.

“He’s hard to bring down — a big, thick, strong kid. I thought our offensive line showed a lot of improvement from last week [a 35-14 loss to Xaverian], so that’s good to see. When you run for the numbers that we ran for, you played pretty well.”

That O line is anchored by center Nick Barrett, a senior captain from North Andover, along with guards Brett Smith (senior, North Andover) and Hudson Kortbus (junior, Lexington), and junior tackles Kyle Webster (Andover) and Jacob Cuddire (Peabody). The group paved the way for a 361-yard rushing performance.

“We tried to emphasize trying to get the blocks going early in the game so that we could open up more of our offense,” Guy said. “They did really well today.”

Tewksbury (5-1) struck first on a 3-yard run by Kyle Darrigo, but Guy answered with TD runs of 1, 3, 20, and 5 yards for a commanding 28-7 lead.

Amesbury 22, Pentucket 0 — Kyle Donovan scored on a 1-yard run and converted a pair of 2-point conversions as the host Indians (4-1) won their third straight game. JT Hilton (32 yards) and Brady Dore (8 yards) also had TDs in the Cape Ann win.

Archbishop Williams 36, Austin Prep 14 — Senior Tyler Cooley (14 carries, 121 yards) scored three touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 receiving), including a reception from junior quarterback Will Leclair (11-of-14 passing, 175 yards, 3 touchdowns) in the Catholic Central win for the Bishops (4-2). Cooley also recorded 11 tackles and an interception.

Arlington Catholic 27, Cathedral 14 — Senior quarterback Paul Hammond accounted for all four touchdowns (2 rushing, 2 passing) in a Catholic Central victory for the Cougars (1-2). Manny Osgood was on the receiving end of both of Hammond’s touchdown passes (30 yards, 55 yards).

Bellingham 36, Medway 0 — Gavin Elder connected with Ty Warren for touchdown strikes of 67 and 66 yards, propelling the host Blackhawks (5-0) to their first Tri-Valley League title since 2000. Chris Domercant opened the scoring with a 13-yard run in the first quarter and Blake Simpson had rushing scores of 14 and 4 yards.

Bishop Fenwick 55, Cardinal Spellman 6 — Chrys Wilson (5-of-10 passing, 185 yards) threw five touchdowns for the 13th-ranked Crusaders (5-0), connecting with Jake Connolly for four scoring passes. Connolly also returned a punt 97 yards for a score in the Catholic Central win, in which Fenwick ran just 19 plays.

Concord-Carlisle 21, Westford 14 — Tyler Jameau had a 22-yard rushing touchdown, Dylan Jennings ran for an 18-yard TD, and Eddie Jelin scored on a 31-yard touchdown to power the Patriots (2-3). Jameau got an interception inside the Patriots’ 10-yard line to seal the win in the waning seconds.

Lowell 16, Milford 14 — After trailing 14-7 going into the fourth quarter, the host Red Raiders (4-2) rallied for the win over the Scarlet Hawks, with junior kicker Blake Ramos hitting a 44-yard field goal in the final minute of the game.

Lynnfield 30, Triton 22 — Senior Austin Sutera connected with Bakari Mitchell on a 3-yard TD in the second overtime to lift the Pioneers (5-1) to the dramatic Cape Ann win.

“There was no quit in either team. It was right down to the wire,” Lynnfield coach Patrick Lamusta said. “We’re very proud of the players, and we’re very impressed with Triton (0-5) how they fought until the last down. Huge shoutout to Ryan McCarthy’s team and Kyle Odoy (2 TD passes). That was just an amazing game.”

Lynnfield senior DJ Capachietti blocked a field goal and rushed for two touchdowns, setting up the tying score late in the fourth quarter. With 30 seconds remaining, Sutera’s 2-point conversion pass to Ford forced OT. Penalties set the Pioneers back, but Sutera closed the gap with a 20-yard jump ball TD pass to Ford. Odoy had a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jared Leonard and had a 1-yard run for a score.

Leading off the first overtime frame, he hit Leonard on a fourth down slant for a TD, and added the 2-point conversion. Sutera responded with a 3-yard pass to Mitchell, and a conversion pass to Blake Peters to extend the lead. Lynnfield forced a stop to seal the win.

“This is a historic game we’re never going to forget,” Lamusta said. “With the pandemic season, we were trying to get the best we could out of the kids. They won a lot of the 50-50 battles. Sutera stepped up in the two-minute drill. The line just continues to work. They’re not big, but they’re assignment guys. It was like it was all coming together for us at the right time.”

Marblehead 28, Masconomet 6 — Junior Joshua Robertson threw four TD passes, including a pair to sophomore Connor Cronin, as the No. 12 Magicians (6-0) ruled the Northeastern North matchup.

Melrose 35, Wakefield 0 — Senior Matthew Hickey continued to make his mark in the rivalry.

For the second consecutive “Thanksgiving Day” game, the senior scored three touchdowns for the No. 17 Red Raiders (5-0) in the Middlesex League win.

“He certainly had a nice game today,” Melrose coach Tim Morris said. “He plays defense, he blocks very well and he’s going to be missed that’s for sure.”

Hickey’s 4-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter got the scoring started before senior Brendan Fennell tossed TD passes of 49 and 30 yards to fellow senior Charlie Haggerty. Hickey added scoring runs of 6 and 13 yards in the third quarter.

“The leadership that [Hickey, Fennell, and Haggerty have] shown has been tremendous,” Morris said. “I’m very happy for my seniors that they won and were able to play this game.”

Melrose takes a 63-40-6 edge in the rivalry that got its start in 1901. The Red Raiders also continued their league dominance with their 20th straight win and second shutout of the season.

Milton 14, Franklin 7 — Junior Chase Vaughn threw a pair of first-half touchdowns on a 4-yard toss to Cassius Toussaint and an 18-yard strike to senior captain Graham O’Donnell as the host Wildcats (5-1) closed out their season with a nonleague victory over the Panthers (3-3). Fourth-string QB Will Tracy had a 6-yard TD run for Franklin in the fourth quarter.

Nauset 20, Falmouth 14 — Junior quarterback Riley Holmes converted his second 1-yard keeper with 1:42 remaining to put the Warriors (1-3) on top of the Clippers (2-2) for the Cape & Islands win. Senior Patrick Terrio also ran for a 1-yard touchdown for Nauset while classmate Aidan Handville added 79 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Plymouth South 27, North Quincy 24 — Hunter Dean tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Matt Mahoney with 30 seconds remaining, Casious Johnson rushed for three touchdowns, and the Panthers (5-1) captured the Patriot League Fisher title. Cooper Hansen had two TD passes in the loss for North Quincy (3-2).

St. Bernard’s 42, West Boylston 19 — Senior Tyler Thibodeau and sophomore Damien Jones scored three rushing touchdowns apiece for the unbeaten Bernardians (5-0), who presented coach Tom Bingham his 100th career win.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 17, BC High 6 — In the teams’ first meeting in 33 years, the visiting Pioneers (2-2) forced four turnovers and registered five sacks in earning their first Catholic Conference victory. In the second half, Bobby Rodolakis (25 carries, 87 yards) punched in a 4-yard run, Sam Lavallee (four touchbacks) booted a 34-yard field goal, and Keith Sarkodieh hauled in a 37-yard scoring pass. BC High finishes 1-3.

St. Mary’s 21, Bishop Stang 7 — Derick Coulanges, Kevon Dulon and David Brown had touchdowns for the Spartans (3-2) in their third straight win. The St. Mary’s defense had an interception, blocked punt, and fumble recovery.

Stoneham 40, Wilmington 21 — Seniors Chris Dragone (205 yards rushing, 3 TDs) and Robert Kilty (100 yards, 2 TDs) powered the Spartans (3-2) to the Middlesex League win. Stoneham will play Melrose for the Freedom Division title Friday. Dragone got it started with an 85-yard scoring run, punched in a 2-yard TD, and reeled in a 38-yard pass from Jason Nutting.

Swampscott 22, Beverly 6 — Cam O’Brien threw touchdown passes of 60 yards (Xaviah Bascon) and 37 yards (Elijah Burns), and scored the game’s first TD on a 3-yard keeper for the host Big Blue (3-0) in the Northeastern Conference.

Watertown 38, Boston Latin 14 — JP Riley broke off touchdown runs of 57 and 52 yards in the third quarter before unleashing a 91-yard score in the fourth quarter of the nonleague win for the Raiders (2-3).

West Bridgewater 21, Tri-County 12 — Will DeLuca rushed for touchdowns of 4 and 1 yards for the visiting Wildcats (2-2) in the Mayflower win.

Whittier 20, Shawsheen 14 — Junior Jyzaiah Ferreira scored on three short runs for the visiting Wildcats (2-1), including the winning 2-yard plunge in overtime of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference victory.

Woburn 14, Winchester 0 — Symon Sathler accounted for both Tanners touchdowns in the 119th rivalry meeting, but it was the senior’s stellar play on defense that was a game-changer.

With Woburn (3-2) ahead 8-0 in the first half, Winchester (2-3) had a fourth and goal at the 2. But Sathler surged in for a sack and forced a fumble on the play.

“For all his rushing stats he made his biggest play at linebacker,” coach Jack Belcher said. “He just loves football and he makes big plays at big times.”

Sathler scored on runs of 1 and 10 yards. Winchester now holds a narrow 55-52-12 edge in the series.

“It’s definitely not like the other four games we’ve played this spring,” Belcher said. “The weather was Thanksgiving-like. The crowd was limited but even though it’s not November, it felt special.”

Colin Bannen, Ethan McDowell, Lenny Rowe, and Charlie Wolfson contributed.



