Led by Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker, Celtics overcome 47-point night from Stephen Curry

But in the end, Tatum received some assistance while Curry did not, as a late Marcus Smart 3-pointer helped propel Boston to a 119-114 win, Boston’s season-high sixth in a row.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Warriors star Steph Curry took turns drilling big shots in big moments on Saturday night, and there were moments when it looked as if whichever team had the ball last would have the best chance.

The Warriors led, 109-105, with 3:30 left and appeared in great position to extend the lead when Kemba Walker was called for fouling Curry on a 3-pointer. He did not protest the foul, but he also didn’t see Curry kick his leg out. Celtics coach Brad Stevens challenged the call and won, a significant swing.

Tatum pulled the Celtics within 1 point with a 3-pointer. After Walker missed a 3-pointer, Smart gathered an offensive rebound and eventually got the ball back at the right arc. He was just 2 for 10 from beyond the arc up to that point, but no Warrior defender even bothered stepping in his direction as he calmly hit the wide-open shot to give the Celtics the lead.

After the Warriors tied the score at 111, Tatum made a layup with 48.8 seconds left. Draymond Green missed a layup, and Walker drilled a 3-pointer with 22.1 seconds remaining. Curry answered with a 3-pointer before Tatum stretched the lead back to 4 points with a pair of free throws, and Golden State did not score again.

Observations from the game:

▪ With just over six minutes left Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson went flying over the scorer’s table to save a loose ball. The Warriors committed a foul to stop play and he was down for several minutes before going to the locker room after appearing to hit his head on the fall.

▪ Jabari Parker, who signed a two-year deal with the Celtics on Friday, checked in with 4:50 left in the first quarter. Just 40 seconds later he had already committed a pair of turnovers. But he scored on a pair of putbacks during his six-minute stint. Offensive rebounding helped the Celtics stay within striking distance in the first half, as they had 14 second-chance points. He got another shot in the third quarter, and drew a shooting foul and hit a 15-footer. He remained on the court to start the fourth quarter and even had a play called for him after a timeout. He rewarded Stevens by hitting a tough baseline turnaround before gathering a Smart air-ball for a putback. He had 11 points.

▪ Curry picked up an early foul, and the Celtics seemed quite aware of this as they tried to get him to draw his second. Smart caught a pass on the baseline, attacked and scored on Curry, and was frustrated that no foul was called. On the next play he did the same thing from the other side, and this time Curry was whistled for the foul, with 6:14 left. Coaches have varying philosophies on how to handle these situations, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr elected to stick with his superstar. It turned out to be the right choice.

▪ With Jaylen Brown out the Celtics needed a big night from Tatum, and he certainly delivered in the opening half, almost matching Curry shot for shot. He had 23 first-half points on 9-for-12 shooting, with 5 points coming in the final 28.8 seconds of the second quarter.

▪ The Celtics lineup that started the second quarter was not one anyone could have anticipated at the start of this season: Tatum, Parker, Luke Kornet, Payton Pritchard and Romeo Langford.

▪ The Warriors held a 9-point lead when Curry went to the bench at the start of the second quarter, a real opportunity for Boston to slice into the deficit. Instead, Golden State outscored Boston by 6 points before Curry checked back in midway through the quarter.

▪ Curry has probably made more ridiculously tough shots than any current NBA player, and he added to his collection with 1:53 left in the second quarter. When Grant Williams bit on a pump fake at the left arc, Curry drew contact and obviously wanted to get a shooting foul out of it. But Williams’s body was blocking Curry’s shooting hand, so the sharpshooter somehow switched to his left and heaved in a 22-footer as he was fouled. He drilled a conventional 3-pointer just 25 seconds later, giving Golden State a seemingly commanding 66-50 lead with 1:28 left, but then the Warriors crumbled.

▪ When Smart missed a floater with 1:08 left, Tristan Thompson muscled inside for a tip-in. After a Curry miss, Walker then converted a tough 3-point play inside with 49.8 seconds left. In this situation, the Warriors should have milked the shot-clock down as far as possible to ensure that Boston received just one more possession. Instead, Andrew Wiggins hoisted a 3-pointer that missed with 37 seconds left, allowing Tatum to race the other way and score with 28.8 seconds left and lock in a two-for-one chance.

Still, the Warriors could have made things difficult for Boston by bleeding the block down. But Kent Bazemore attacked and was called for an offensive foul with 10.9 seconds to play, and then drew a technical foul. Tatum finished off the Warriors’ final collapse by drilling a buzzer-beating 22-footer. It was the kind of run the Celtics usually save for later in the game, but it was brutal execution by the Warriors.

▪ The Warriors had to be concerned that a collapse of that magnitude would carry over into the third quarter, and it did. Walker drilled three 3-pointers over the first 2:23 of the third quarter, helping Boston stretch its run to 28-5 and flip the 16-point deficit into a 78-71 lead. The Celtics’ ball movement during this stretch was crisp and effective, and the Warriors were a step slow on every rotation. But they still have Curry on offense, and he sparked an 11-0 run that helped the Warriors tie the score at 89 heading into the fourth.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.