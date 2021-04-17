John Peirson, former Bruins player and broadcaster, dead at 95

John Peirson, a Bruins right winger in the 1940s and ’50s, and in later years a sharp-eyed analyst on the club’s broadcast team, died on Friday at age 95.

His grandson, Andy Emslie, confirmed Peirson’s death in an e-mail exchange with a Globe reporter Saturday morning. A former member of the club’s front office also confirmed being informed of Peirson’s passing on Friday.

Born in Winnipeg, Peirson enjoyed a 10-plus-year NHL career, all as a member of the Bruins, joining them soon after World War II and playing into the late ’50s.