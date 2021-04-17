John Peirson, former Bruins player and broadcaster, dead at 95

John Peirson, a Bruins right winger in the 1940s and ’50s, and in later years a sharp-eyed analyst on the club’s broadcast team, died on Friday at age 95.
His grandson, Andy Emslie, confirmed Peirson’s death in an e-mail exchange with a Globe reporter Saturday morning. A former member of the club’s front office also confirmed being informed of Peirson’s passing on Friday.
Born in Winnipeg, Peirson enjoyed a 10-plus-year NHL career, all as a member of the Bruins, joining them soon after World War II and playing into the late ’50s.
Peirson collected 326 points in 544 games. Peirson did not play on any of the franchise’s six Stanley Cup championship teams, but he was in the WBZ radio broadcast booth when the Bruins won the Cup in 1970 with Bobby Orr’s dramatic overtime goal.
Good natured and with a magnificent eye for on-ice detail and the game’s nuances, Peirson partnered for years in the WSBK-TV (Ch. 38) broadcast booth with legendary play-by-play man Fred Cusick. Peirson had an uncanny knack for spotting the slightest details in a play, and often would share those details to viewers even before the broadcast replayed the video on the screen.
Ch. 38 often featured “Peirson’s Pointers,” a segment in which he conveyed his vast knowledge of the game.
Details regarding funeral services were not immediately available.
