O’Bryant boys’ soccer team earns its ticket to City League tourney

The Tigers (7-1 overall, 6-0 BCL) will play New Mission in a quarterfinal Tuesday at Boston English.

With the season on the line, junior Kristian Dhamo scored twice, and senior captain Ethan Somers notched a goal and assist for the Tigers in a 4-0 win over Brighton Saturday to capture the BCL South title.

From day one of the Fall II season, coach Drew Brock and his O’Bryant boys’ soccer team had their sights set on qualifying for the Boston City League championship.

“Normally as a coach, my goal is to see improvement each week of the season,” said Brock. “That’s still the case, but this year, I knew we had something special with this senior-laden team.”

Early on, Dhamo was denied point-black on a scoring opportunity. Brock told him another opportunity would follow. With less than a minute in the first half, Somers laced a through ball from 40 yards out to Dhamo, who tucked the ball into the left corner for a 1-0 lead.

Somers opened the scoring 15 minutes into the second half with a top-corner strike from 30 yards out. Dhamo added another goal and sophomore Zacai Fernandes capped the scoring.

“Ethan has been with me since freshman year,” said Brock. “He started for me at left fullback, the last three years he’s been a center-mid. Having him has been really, really amazing.

“There’s been times where I’ve had to come to practice 15-20 minutes late because I’ve had to pick up my son from school. I get there, and it’s like there’s a coach out there. He’s an extension of me on the field. In terms of his technical skills, he’s one of the best players in the city.”

Conditioning has been key for this O’Bryant team; and the Tigers knew they’d need to reach another gear to close out the contest. On March 18th, the team practiced through cold, pouring rain.

“All 17 of my kids were there, and we practiced for an hour and 45 minutes, it was raining the whole time. I told my guys at the start of that practice – I have a gut feeling that there’s going to be a make-or-break game.”

Between 100 pushups, 100 sit-ups, and two miles of running each practice, the Tigers are conditioned to close out games. No matter the conditions, they’re ready for the challenge.

“This team, they’re just one of a kind,” said Brock. They’re a dedicated, special group.”

Latin Academy 4, East Boston 2 — Kostandinos Papajani posted a hat trick for the Dragons (7-0) as they wrapped up the regular season undefeated in Boston City League play.

Field hockey

Bourne 9, Southeastern 0 — Julia Elicier (3 goals, 2 assists) and Hannah Greene (2 goals, 1 assist) led the visiting Canalmen (2-3-2) to the nonleague victory.

Somerset Berkley 10, Fairhaven 0 — Cami Crook (3 goals, 5 assists) recorded the 100th goal of her career in the South Coast Conference win for the host Raiders (4-0, 3-0). Lauren Rothwell registered four goals and an assist for SB.

Girls’ soccer

Snowden 4, New Mission/Boston English 1 — Seniors Jineya Kerr and Zanya Johnson had two goals apiece in the Boston City League win for the visiting Cougars (2-3).

Girls’ volleyball

Melrose 3, Wakefield 0 — Junior outside hitter Abby Hudson had 11 kills as the host Red Raiders (9-0) clinched at least a share of the Middlesex League Freedom Division title with the win.

Nantucket 3, Sturgis West 1 — Rallying from a 1-0 deficit, the Whalers (10-5) captured the Cape & Island Lighthouse title with a 24-26, 25-22, 26-24, 25-22 win.

Colin Bannen, Ethan McDowell, Steven Sousa, and Charlie Wolfson contributed.