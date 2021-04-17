Oft-injured veteran Jabari Parker signed for long run

“This is a plan beyond this year and we’re going to be patient in bringing him along,” Stevens said. “We’re looking mostly at him as a guy that can play some 4 for us, but also maybe some small-ball 5 in some lineups, especially around some of our better players as a ball-mover, as a passer, as a playmaker, as a driver, as a guy that can put the ball in the basket and is a real threat to put the ball in the basket.”

The Celtics signed veteran forward Jabari Parker to a two-year deal on Friday to help fortify their roster for the upcoming playoff push. But on Saturday coach Brad Stevens made it clear that the team has high hopes for Parker that will continue past these few months.

Parker was active and available for Saturday night’s game against the Warriors. The former Duke star was selected No. 2 overall by the Bucks in the 2014 draft and showed promise early in his career. He averaged 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for Milwaukee in the 2016-17 season.

But he has been slowed by constant injuries, including a pair of torn ACLs, and has played a total of 41 games over the last two seasons. He was waived by the Kings last month after appearing in only three games.

Still, Parker is just 26 years old, and the Celtics remain hopeful that he will be able to resuscitate his career in Boston.

“Just having more options, depending on who we’re playing, as we move forward this year and then also next year, we thought that was a really good thing for our team,” Stevens said. “And hopefully this is a place where he can re-find his groove. I think that’s important and we’re going to work hard to help him.”

Fournier misses seventh straight game

Celtics guard Evan Fournier missed his seventh consecutive game because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but he is no longer in quarantine and could return to action later next week.

“I saw him this morning and he seemed really happy just to be around people and see others,” Stevens said. “But he still has a few days to go before he goes through all his tests and all that stuff. So it’s going to be certainly not today, certainly not Monday, and then we’ll go from there.”

The Celtics acquired Fournier from the Magic on March 25. He sat out one game due to a false-positive COVID-19 test and then went 0 for 10 in his debut against the Pelicans on March 29. But he connected on 11 of 16 3-pointers in his last two games before testing positive for the virus.

Knee soreness keeps Williams out

Center Robert Williams missed his second straight game because of knee soreness. Stevens said Williams is feeling better and that his status for Monday’s game against the Bulls is unclear, but he was able to complete a light workout Saturday morning and will likely return soon. Forward Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, missed the Golden State game because of a non-COVID-19 illness.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.