Report: Indiana would’ve given Brad Stevens $70 million to woo him to Hoosiers

When Brad Stevens said last month that he had no interest in leaving the Celtics to take the open coaching job at Indiana University, he apparently wasn’t kidding.

Speaking before Boston’s nationally televised game against Golden State on Saturday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Hoosiers were prepared to offer the 44-year-old Stevens “seven years, $70 million” to depart Boston for Bloomington.

“I tried to say it as clearly as I could and also make sure that people understand that [Indiana] is special to me,” Stevens said on March 19. “Because I don’t want to make it sound like it’s not. But, like I said the other day, I’m so grateful to this organization, and to the people here, and for all that they’ve done for us.”